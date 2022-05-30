Global Food Preservatives Market Report (2022 to 2031) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Preservatives Market by Type (Natural and Synthetic (Sorbates, Benzoates, Propionates, and Others), Function, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Food Preservatives market was valued at $2,511.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,671.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Preservatives are used in a variety of items, including snacks, bread, confectionery, meat, fish, and poultry, among others, to maintain the natural properties of food and extend the shelf life of food products for storage. Furthermore, food preservatives are employed to prevent spoiling during transportation. Natural preservatives or artificial preservatives are used to preserve food. Traditional natural preservation methods include freezing, boiling, smoking, pasteurization, pickling, and others. Sugar and salt are two of the earliest natural food preservation methods that effectively limit the growth of microorganisms in food.



Changes in consumer preferences are projected to be major factors that drive demand for food preservatives. The growth in demand for convenience products has increased the demand for foods with extended shelf lives, which has boosted the demand for food preservatives. The recent increase in consumption of ready-to-eat food products has also pushed the consumption of food preservatives. The rise in demand for organic food goods stifles market expansion. Furthermore, the health risks associated with chemical preservatives are expected to stymie the growth of the food preservatives market throughout the forecast period.



Food preservation techniques have been used for centuries to prevent food spoiling. Food preservatives are in high demand due to change in lifestyles and increased trade of food items around the world. To maintain high standards of food quality containing preservatives, many government authorities and commercial enterprises maintain effective control.



Increased consumer awareness and change in food consumption habits, and rise in population boost demand for various areas of the food and beverage industry drive the food preservative market. Increased demand for natural food preservatives in established economies and surge in need for processed food in emerging areas drive this growth.



The report segments the food preservatives market based on type, function, application, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. The natural food preservatives segment is further classified into sugar, salt, vinegar, honey, alcohol, edible oil, nicin, rosemary extracts, onion, and natamycin. The synthetic food preservatives segment is further categorized into sorbates, benzoates, propionates, and others.

The sorbates segment is again bifurcated into sorbic acid and potassium sorbate. Benzoates are classified into benzoic acid and sodium benzoate. Propionates are categorized into propionic acid, sodium propionate, and calcium propionate. The others segment is classified into nitrites, sulfur dioxide, lactic acid, sodium diacetate, acetic acid. On the basis of function, the market is divided into an antimicrobials, antioxidants, and others.

The application areas of the industry are broadly categorized into bakery; meat, poultry, and seafood; oils & fats, dairy & frozen foods; snacks; confectionery; beverages; and others. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food preservatives market until 2023.



The prominent players in the global food preservatives market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global food preservatives market

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2023

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of food preservatives helps to understand the competitive scenario across regions

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

The key players are profiled and their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Market Share Analysis

3.10. List of Value Chain Players

3.11. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 4: Food Preservatives Market, by Type

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, By type

4.2. Natural

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.2.4. Sugar

4.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.5. Salt

4.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.6. Vinegar

4.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.7. Honey

4.2.7.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.8. Alcohol

4.2.8.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.9. Edible Oil

4.2.9.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.10. Nicin

4.2.10.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.11. Rosemary Extract

4.2.11.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.12. Onion

4.2.12.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.13. Natamycin

4.2.13.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Synthetic

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3.4. Sorbates

4.3.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.5. Benzoates

4.3.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.6. Propionates

4.3.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.7. Others

4.3.7.1. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5: Food Preservatives Market, By function

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, By function

5.2. Antimicrobials

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Antioxidants

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Food Preservatives Market, By application

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1Market Size and Forecast, By application

6.2. Bakery

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Meat, Poultry and Seafood

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.4. Oil and Fats

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.5. Dairy and Frozen Foods

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.6. Snacks

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.7. Confectionery

6.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.8. Beverages

6.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.9.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Food Preservatives Market, by Region



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Akzonobel N. V.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company Snapshot

8.2.4. Operating Business Segments

8.2.5. Product Portfolio

8.2.6. Business Performance

8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Cargill Incorporated

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Business Performance

8.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Danisco A/S

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Operating Business Segments

8.4.5. Product Portfolio

8.4.6. Business Performance

8.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Operating Business Segments

8.5.5. Product Portfolio

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Kemin Industries Inc.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Operating Business Segments

8.6.5. Product Portfolio

8.6.6. Business Performance

8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Kilo Ltd.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. Business Performance

8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Koninklijke Dsm N. V.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company Snapshot

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. Business Performance

8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Tate and Lyle, plc

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Operating Business Segments

8.9.5. Product Portfolio

8.9.6. Business Performance

8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Univar Inc.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company Snapshot

8.10.4. Operating Business Segments

8.10.5. Product Portfolio

8.10.6. Business Performance

8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



