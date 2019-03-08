Global Food Safety Testing Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2024 with Profiles of 84 Companies - Leading Players are 3M, bioMerieux SA, Neogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety Testing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the market for Food Safety Testing Services by the following Testing Types and End-Use Segments:



Testing Types



Pathogens Testing

Pesticide Testing

GMO Testing

Other Testing

End-Use Segments



Processed Food

Dairy

Meat

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Food Safety Emerges as a Major Concern for Public Health Systems

Increasing Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Food Safety Testing Market

A Bird's Eye View of Food Testing Market

Growing Need to Curb Foodborne Illnesses Drives Food Safety Testing Market

Developed Economies Lead the Food Safety Testing Market

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Food Safety Testing Market

Pathogen Testing

The Largest Food Testing Type

Comparison of Foodborne Pathogen Testing Methods

E.coli Testing Market: Technology Advancements Drive Growth

MIT Researchers Develop New Technology to Test Presence of E.coli Strain in Foods

GMO Testing: The Fastest Growing Testing Category

Pesticide Residue Testing Market Rides on the Growing Need to Limit Pesticide Remnants in the Food Supply Chain

Meat Industry

The Largest End-Use Segment

Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market

FSMA Implementation Pushes Demand for Technologies Enabling Traceability

Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics

Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and Product Recalls

Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for Growth

A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US

2018

List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2017)

Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures

Traditional Testing Technologies Continue to Rule the Roost

Leading Food Processors Resort to Rapid Microbiological Testing

Competitive Landscape

Food Safety Diagnostic Companies Facing Testing Times



2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turn Focus onto Food Safety

Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs

Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam

List of Food Testing Laboratory Types

Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree

Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors

Non-O157 STEC Pathogens: Focus of Testing Companies

Food Safety Market Being Transformed by Emerging Technologies

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Blockchain Technology

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth Promise

Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth

Nanotechnology in Food Testing

Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers

Biotechnology and Bioinformatics

The Backbone of New Testing Technologies

SERS Technique

An Alternative to PFGE

Process Testing to Gain Prominence

Automation Picks Up Momentum

Smart Labels and Tags Gains Significance

Consumer Packaged Goods Companies: Technology Innovations Aid in Compliance with Food Safety Requirements

Adulteration of Meat Products on the Rise

Meat Irradiation: A Solution to Curb Contamination?

Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies

Mycotoxin: A High-Grade Food Contaminant

List of Common Mycotoxins and its Effect on Health

Food Safety Services Challenged by Emerging Raw Materials

Environmental Monitoring Gaining Prominence in Food Processing Environment

Mandatory Labeling Requirements Bode Well for Food Safety Testing Market

Key Issues

Food Diagnostics

The Legislative Perspective

Food Industry's Growing Threat: Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

Food Safety Issues in Food Production

List of Food Safety Related Issues in Different Stages of Food Production

Global Companies Resist Standardization of Testing Procedures

Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market

Test Kits Remain Insufficient for Detecting All Allergens

Available Test Kits at External Laboratories by Allergen

Ban on Antibiotics Fuel Food Residue Testing

Herbicide Resistant Genetically Engineered Plants Pose Problem



3. AN INSIGHT INTO FOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in Food Sciences and Quality Control

Growing Concerns over GMOs Demand Rapid Tests for GMOs Detection

Status of Ban on GMO Corps in Select Countries

PCR Technique Plays a Vital Role in GMOs Detection

ELISA and Lateral Flow Tests Adoption in Identification of GMOs to Zoom

Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap

Multiplexing

A New Trend for Food Pathogen Testing

LC/MS Technologies Gains Space in Food Safety Testing

Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Safety Testing Grow Brighter



4. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing

Growing Need for Standardization of Pesticide Residue Testing

Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

HACCP

Advantages of HACCP

Codex Alimentarius Commission Agreement for Pre-Market GMO Testing

Europe Enforces Regulatory Framework for Food Contact Materials

European Union Policy on Genetically Modified

Stringent Directives

Regulation (EC) 1829/2003 on Genetically Modified Organisms

Changing Regulatory Policies

Impact on Market Players



5. AN INSIGHT INTO FOOD SAFETY

Introduction

Common Causes of Food Contamination

Top Ten Pathogens Attributed to Food Borne Diseases

An Overview of Select Pathogens

Campylobacter

E.coli O157:H7

Salmonella

Listeria

Other Pathogenic Forms

Removing Food Contaminants

Food Irradiation

Ultra-High Pressure Technology

Ozone Treatment

Steam Pasteurization

Fumigation

Food Coating Technology



6. FOOD SAFETY TESTING: PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Food Safety Testing?

Pathogen Testing

Pesticide Testing

GMO Testing

Food Safety Testing

A Comprehensive Overview

Microbiological Tests

Pathogen Testing

Simple, Efficient and Fast Testing

Nucleic Acid Analysis

Rapid Hygiene Testing

Keeping the Surrounding Clean: Rapid Hygiene Testing

Pesticide Testing

GMO Testing

Understanding the GMO Testing Process

Product Sampling

DNA Extraction

PCR Amplification

Testing Methods

Regulating GMO Testing

Surface Hygiene Testing

Swab'N'Check Hygiene Monitoring Kit

Swabbing by Australian Standard Method

3M Petrifilm

Oxoid Dip Slides

BAX System

Other Related Testing Technologies

Immunoassay Technology

Magnetic Particle Assays

Lateral Flow Immunoassay Strips

Coated-Tube Immunoassays

Microtiter Plate Assays

Bioluminescence Technology

Role of High Pressure Processing in Ensuring Food Safety

How does HPP Work?

Applications



7. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS

Processed Foods

Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Alternative Beverages: Key Competitors

Fortified Drinks: The Latest in' Fad

100% Juices are in Vogue

Meat Industry

Processed Meat & Fast Foods

Replacing Traditional Meals

Why is Meat Processed?

Dairy Products

Emerging Markets Offer Opportunities

Churning Out New Opportunities



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



