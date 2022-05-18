Global Food Sensory Testing Market to 2027 - Featuring Bureau Veritas, Intertek and IDAC Merieux NutriSciences Among Others

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Sensory Testing Market, By Type of Test (Simple Descriptive Test, Triangle Test, Comparative Sensory/Rank Order Testing, Paired Comparison Test, Duo Trio Test), By Type of Sensory Testers, By Food Tested, By Region, competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food sensory testing market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing innovations in the food & beverage industry and surging demand for multi-regional cuisines with variant combinations.

Food sensory testing involves the analysis of foods using human senses to analyze their flavor, texture, quality, etc., to solve the concerns regarding food and new product developments. Rising demands for high quality food and increasing innovation in the food industry are contributing to the growth of the global food sensory testing market. Besides, shifting consumer preferences and stringent safety regulations and standardizations from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) are substantiating the growth of the global food sensory testing market.

Moreover, increasing varieties of alcohol production and consumption across the world to cater to the evolving demands of the rising global production are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global food sensory testing market. The emergence of a growing number of flavored beverage varieties such as green tea, soft drinks, energy drinks, etc., is expected to support the growth of the food sensory testing market in the coming years.

Growing accessibility to advanced rapid technology and rapid technological advancements in the food testing industry are also propelling the growth of the global food sensory testing market. Rapidly growing medium-and small-scale food testing laboratories with advanced service offerings are also contributing to the growth of the global food sensory testing market.



The global food sensory testing market segmentation is based on type of test, type of sensory testers, food tested, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on the type of sensory testers, the market is further segmented into specifically trained individuals and untrained consumers.



Major players operating in the global food sensory testing market are SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas Group, Intertek Group plc., IDAC Merieux NutriSciences, TUV SUD, Tentamus Group GmbH, Forschungsanstalt Agroscope Reckenholz-Tanikon (Agroscope), etc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global food sensory testing market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global food sensory testing market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global food sensory testing market based on type of test, type of sensory testers, by food tested, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global food sensory testing market

To identify drivers and challenges for global food sensory testing market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global food sensory testing market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global food sensory testing market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global food sensory testing market

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Food Sensory Testing Market



