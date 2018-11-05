Global Food Service Equipment Market Report 2018: Analysis (2013-2017) & Forecasts (2018-2023) by Cooking, Refrigeration, Storage & Handling, Ware-Washing & Sanitation, Serving

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Food Service Equipment Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2023 - Analysis By Product Type, By End-User, By Region, By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.67% during 2018 - 2023

The report assesses the food service equipment market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The strong growth in Food Service Equipment market is driven by growing demand for electricity efficient equipment coupled with an increasing number of consumers following the trend of dining out frequently and surging expenditure on food and beverages products by young population.

Additionally, Refrigeration & Ice Machine Equipment hold the major percentage share in the total market and is also the fastest growing segment. Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share mainly due to well established food service industry and restaurateurs demanding more energy efficient and technologically advanced equipment. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecasted period.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Food Service Equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Food Service Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Analysis By Product Type - Cooking, Refrigeration, Storage & Handling, Ware-Washing & Sanitation, Serving, Others

By End user - Full Service Restaurant, Limited Service Restaurant and Others

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Analysis By Product Type - Cooking, Refrigeration, Storage & Handling, Ware-Washing & Sanitation, Serving, Others

By End user - Full Service Restaurant, Limited Service Restaurant and Others

Country Analysis - U.S., Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Analysis By Product Type - Cooking, Refrigeration, Storage & Handling, Ware-Washing & Sanitation, Serving, Others

By End user - Full Service Restaurant, Limited Service Restaurant and Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis



Ali Group

Dover Corporation

Hoshizaki Corp

IMI Cornelius

ITW Food Equipment Group

Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc.

Rational AG

Standex International

The Middleby Corporation

Vollrath Company LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv5f9x/global_food?w=5

