Global Food Service Packaging Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 14:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Service Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$43.3 Billion by the year 2025, Plastic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$941 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$760.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plastic will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amcor Ltd.; Anchor Packaging, Inc.; Ball Corporation; Bemis Co., Inc.; Berry Plastics Corporation; Bionatic GmbH & Co. KG; Bio-Packaging Limited; BSI Biodegradable Solutions; Dart Products Europe Limited; DowDupont Inc.; DS Smith PLC; Excellent Packaging & Supply; Fabri-Kal; Genpak LLC; Hefei Hengxin Environmental Science & Technology Co., Ltd.; Huhtamaki Oyj; International Paper Company; Isap Packaging Spa; King Yuan Fu Packaging Co., Ltd.; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited; Sabert Corporation; Sealed Air Corporation; Union Packaging Inc.; Vegware Ltd.; WestRock Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Food Service Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Share this article