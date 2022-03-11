Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 3643

Companies: 60 - Players covered include Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ashland, Inc.; BASF SE; Cargill, Inc.; CP Kelco; DowDuPont, Inc.; Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG; Ingredion, Inc.; Kerry Group PLC; NEXIRA; Palsgaard A/S; Tate & Lyle PLC and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Function (Texturizing, Stabilizing, Moisture Retention, Other Functions); Source (Plant, Seaweed, Microbial, Animal, Synthetic)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

Food stabilizers, mostly produced from naturally occurring raw materials, maintain the food's physico-chemical state; and include substances that homogenously disperse two or more than two immiscible substances within foodstuff; thereby, stabilizing, retaining, or intensifying a foodstuff's existing color. Burgeoning global population, explosive growth of middle class population in developing nations, and growing threat to safety of food supplies are driving producers of food and beverages to focus on developing innovative solutions to meet the emerging challenges. Specialty ingredients have come to play a significant role in the development of innovative food solutions, as they allow manufacturers to create products that aid in improving nutritional profile of the product without compromising its texture or taste. One recent trend that has greatly impacted the additives market is the growing popularity of all-natural food products that are driving focus onto natural additives derived from the natural sources. Another prominent trend driving market expansion is the growing consumer fondness for highly processed food and beverage products, making food makers demand more customized solutions from food additive suppliers. Further, changing lifestyles and improving economic scenario has contributed to an increase in the number of people eating in restaurants, which often use additional ingredients to enhance food aesthetics. Growing health consciousness among individuals and rising awareness levels among consumers are driving demand for stabilizers in food products.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Texturizing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stabilizing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) market. Stabilizing ingredients help in reducing water migration, control moisture, improve the mouth feel, offer enhanced mouth feel; improve shelf life of foods and beverages; prevent separation of oil, improve viscosity, prevent ice-crystal development as well as give stability.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $645.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $398.1 Million by 2026

The Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$645.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 26.34% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$398.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$417 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies dominate market growth due to the high demand for packaged and convenience foods and the growing awareness about healthy foods among people. The well-established food processing industries and the presence of numerous large-scale food companies in the US remain a major driving force for the food stabilizers market. The region is witnessing steady increase in demand for natural food stabilizers, in view of the growing awareness about healthy and natural foods among consumers. The growing demand for convenience foods and increasing health consciousness of consumers is expected to foster growth in the region's food additives market.

Moisture Retention Segment to Reach $630.8 Million by 2026

Stabilizers find various applications in bakery products including increasing the shelf life and moisture retention of cakes and bread mixes. Use of cellulose gum in products such as frozen pie fillings reduces the release of moisture upon thawing. It also retains water and retards the drying out of baked goods. In the global Moisture Retention segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$414.7 Million will reach a projected size of US$518.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$66.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.