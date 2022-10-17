Global Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Markets, 2021-2022 & 2022-2027: Increasing International Trade, Stringent Regulations, Product Liability Claims, Incidence of Foodborne Diseases

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Global Market Opportunities and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides market insights into the food testing, inspection and certification market, specifically focusing on the global markets. It provides an array of information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, and other market trends and developments.

Testing, inspection and certification (TIC) are the most critical aspects of quality control across various industries, including the food industry. TIC is crucial for upholding the requirements for food safety and quality. The use of cutting-edge technology in the food business and the development of fresh, creative approaches (e.g., virtual inspections, remote audits) to address the COVID-19 dilemma contribute to the TIC market's growth. Organizations may increase productivity and reduce risk, as well as enhance the safety, quality and compliance of their goods and services using TIC services while still adhering to international standards.

Consumer awareness of food quality and safety issues has grown in recent years, mainly due to controversies involving recent food recalls and the pandemic's increased concern for safety and cleanliness. This has facilitated the development of many food safety and quality standards in the public and commercial food sectors.

A robust TIC system is required due to the rising instances of adulteration and substance mixing in food goods, such as oils and milk. Consumers are also becoming more knowledgeable regarding scams and risks. Testing, certification and inspection procedures ensure quality, safety and confidence.

The global food testing, inspecting and certification market is expanding, and it has significant growth potential during the forecast period. The growth of the food testing, inspection and certification market is driven primarily by the increasing incidence of foodborne diseases, advances in testing technology, globalization of food supply and strict international food safety regulations.

Increasing cases and stringent regulation of foodborne diseases due to various contaminants (e.g., pathogens, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), toxins, food residues) are significant factors driving the food safety market. Rising consumer awareness of food safety and quality is also expected to drive the food safety testing market during the forecast period.

Contaminants and chemicals can enter food at every stage of the value chain, from harvesting to manufacturing to the final consumer. Therefore, contamination can be a significant cause of food poisoning, requiring food quality control.

Strict regulations to enforce food safety guidelines in the U.S. and Canada have increased the demand for food safety testing services in the region. The passage of the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) heralds a growth in the global market for food safety testing.

Pathogen testing is widely used in the overall food testing market, as there is increasing pressure on food manufacturers to provide safe food and to implement food safety testing techniques. Salmonella, E. Escherichia coli, Listeria and Campylobacter are significant pathogens that cause food contamination and toxicity. The global increase in pathogen-induced foodborne diseases is driving the pathogen sector.

This report analyzes the market trends of food safety testing with data from 2021, CAGR projections for the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 and an analysis of the top leading players in the food TIC market. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future food safety testing market status, as well as forecasted market growth from 2022 to 2027.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market opportunities for food testing, inspection and certification along with the industry competitive landscape

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for food testing, inspection and certification, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, contaminant types, and region

Discussion of current and future demand in the global food testing and inspection market, along with the industry value chain analysis, competitive environment, and technology updates

Emphasis on the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, players offering ESG services, and market outlook of ESG services for the food industry

Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Market share analysis of the key manufacturers in the food testing, inspection, and certification market, their business strategy analysis, product mapping, and operational integration

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Hardy Diagnostics, Intertek group Plc, Promega Corp and R-Biopharm AG.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Global Market for Food Testing, Inspection and Certification

Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Value Chain Analysis

Upstream

Mid-Stream

Downstream

Supply Chain Contracts and Food Safety

Safe or Unsafe

Opportunity for Buyers and Policy Makers

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Significance of Food Testing and Inspection

Contaminant Types

Allergen

Pathogens

Genetically Modified Organisms

Toxins and Mycotoxins

Other Contaminants

Food Testing and Inspection

Testing Technologies

Foods Tested

Tracking and Traceability

Contract Labs

Testing Sites

Organizations Influencing Regulations in Food Testing and Inspection Industry

Role of Government

Chapter 4 Market Drivers and Trends

Market Driving Factors

Growth of the Global Food and Beverage Market

Increasing International Trade in Foodstuffs

Stringent Regulations to Ensure Food Safety

Product Liability Claims

Incidence Trends of Foodborne Diseases

Chapter 5 Esg Services Outlook

Esg Overview

Esg Structure and Standards

Growing Importance of Esg

Key Players Offering Esg Services

Sgs

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Dekra

Tuv Sud

Surge in Esg Service Investment

Esg Certifications

Esg Professional Organizations

Sustainability Ratings

Non-Profit and For-Profit Collaborations

Esg Services for the Food Industry Overview

Existing Esg Standards for the Food Sector

Acquisition as the Key Business Strategy

Case Study

Esg Service Company

Esg Startups to Watch

Actual Systems Inc.

Alkymi

Apiday

Caesar Sustainability

Carbon Re

Circulartree

Conservice Esg (Formerly Goby)

Entelligent

Esg Data Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Finscience

Good.Lab

Greenarc Capital

Latitudo 40

Measurabl

Nossa Data

Novata Inc.

Novisto

Plana.Earth GmbH

Project Canary

Proof of Impact

Pulsesg

Standard Carbon

Sunlight.Io Ltd.

Sust Global

Sustain.Life

Sustainalytics

Trademo

Truvalue Labs

Tumelo

Xpansiv

Yvesblue

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Company Market Shares

Competitive Strategies of Leading Players

Leading Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Strategic Market Developments

Product Mapping

Operational Integration

