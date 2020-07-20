Global Food Traceability Market (2020 to 2025) - Drivers, Constraints and Challenges

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Traceability Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Food Traceability market is expected to reach $18,528 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2023.



Food traceability comprise the ability to identify and validate various stages of food chain from production to distribution. It involves recognizing the origin of food and its destination, from where it will be distributed to end users. This system is essential for food investigations and is crucial in global food trade as multi ingredient food includes materials from variety of food chain and countries.

Food traceability system maintains the record of the flow of products which are actually meant for human consumption throughout the production process. Since food production and the distribution is a complex process the companies consider food traceability system as the best tool to solve all the food-related challenges. Food traceability helps the companies to make fresh food products available to their consumers, thereby helping in reducing food-borne diseases. In many countries, such as the US and UK, consumers are ready to pay more for products having a food traceability and point-of-origin certificate. Technologies such as infrared, RFID, biometrics, barcode, NFC and sensors have made food traceability convenient for companies in the food industry.a

As food production consists of various stages, including sourcing seeds & fertilizers, farming, harvesting, processing, storage, transportation and retail sales, there are risks associated in it such as contamination, making it imperative to have a food traceability system. The procedures involved during this process include identification, link, records of information, collection & storage of information and verification.

The various end users assessed includes Food manufacturers, Warehouse/Pack farms, Food retailers, Defense and security departments and other Government departments. Food traceability market in retailers are used to achieve internal and external traceability. Internal traceability allows the company to follow the product through the system after receiving the receipt from the supplier whereas the external traceability allows for the connection with immediate supply chain partner.

The companies referred in the market research report includes Honeywell International Inc, C.H. Robinson INC, Dupoint Nutrition & Health, Intermec Inc, Motorola solutions, Cognex Corporation, MASS Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, IBM Corp, Zebra Technologies and more than 10 other companies.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&A's, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Food Traceability Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Food Traceability Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Food Traceability Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Food Traceability Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Food Traceability Market - Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Food Traceability Market - By Equipment (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Thermal printers

6.3.2. Sensors

6.3.3. Tags and labels



7. Food Traceability Market - By Technology (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Infrared Technology

7.3. Barcode

7.4. Global positioning system(GPS)

7.5. RFID/RTLS

7.6. Biometric

7.7. NFC



8. Food Traceability Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fresh food Produce

8.3. Dairy Food

8.4. Meat and poultry

8.4.1. Red Meat

8.4.2. Sea Food

8.5. Beverages

8.6. Others



9. Food Traceability - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

9.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

9.3.1. Introduction

9.3.2. Food retailers

9.3.3. Warehouse

9.3.4. Government departments

9.3.5. Farmers

9.3.6. Others



10. Food Traceability - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Food Traceability Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. Revenue and Trends

10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

10.2.5.1. U.S.

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Mexico

10.2.5.4. Rest of North America

10.3. Food Traceability - South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. Revenue and Trends

10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

10.4.5.1. Brazil

10.4.5.2. Venezuela

10.4.5.3. Argentina

10.4.5.4. Ecuador

10.4.5.5. Peru

10.4.5.6. Colombia

10.4.5.7. Costa Rica

10.4.5.8. Rest of South America

10.5. Food Traceability - Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Revenue and Trends

10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.6.5.1. U.K

10.6.5.2. Germany

10.6.5.3. Italy

10.6.5.4. France

10.6.5.5. Netherlands

10.6.5.6. Belgium

10.6.5.7. Spain

10.6.5.8. Denmark

10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

10.7. Food Traceability - APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. Revenue and Trends

10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.8.5.1. China

10.8.5.2. Australia

10.8.5.3. Japan

10.8.5.4. South Korea

10.8.5.5. India

10.8.5.6. Taiwan

10.8.5.7. Malaysia



11. Food Traceability Market - Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Food Traceability Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. Honeywell International Inc

12.3. C.H. Robinson Inc

12.4. Dupoint Nutrition & Health

12.5. Intermec Inc

12.6. Motorola Solutions

12.7. Cognex Corporation

12.8. MASS Group

12.9. Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.10. IBM Corp

12.11. Zebra Technologies



12.12. Company 13 and More



13. Food Traceability Market - Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Sources



14. Food Traceability Market - Methodology

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Company Expert Interviews

14.1.2. Industry Databases

14.1.3. Associations

14.1.4. Company News

14.1.5. Company Annual Reports

14.1.6. Application Trends

14.1.7. New Products and Product database

14.1.8. Company Transcripts

14.1.9. R&D Trends

14.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews

14.1.11. Supply and Demand Trends



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tqauf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

