Global Food Trucks Markets Report 2022: Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2022 & 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand at Food Festivals and Events as Consumers Are Exploring New Products and Tastes

This report segments the market by food truck type, food type, serving type, and region. The report provides an overview of the global food truck market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report estimates market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Market values have been calculated based on the total revenue of food truck providers.

Food trucks reduce the costs associated with establishing a restaurant and offer convenient, mobile service to customers. The growing adoption of food trucks by giant players is based on different factors including location and cost in a bid to offer more convenient service to customers. Early use cases of food trucks were seen in universities, music festivals and so on. Recently, venture capital firms have been investing in start-ups that are developing food trucks.



In this report, the global food trucks market is segmented by truck type, food type, serving type, and region. The report provides an overview of the global food truck market and analyzes market trends. By serving type, the market is segmented into dine-in and take-out. Based on food type, the market is divided into fast food, ice cream, BBQ, beverages, Asian, and others. By truck type, the food truck market is segmented into trucks, vans and buses, and others.

Geographical regions in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) (South America, the Middle East, and Africa). Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are given for the market segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from solutions and service providers' total revenue.

Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Cafe2U, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Kogi Korean BBQ, Kona Ice, Pizza Hut LLC, and Tim Hortons Inc.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the upcoming market potential and industry growth drivers and opportunities in the food trucks industry with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces model and SWOT analysis covering major regions and countries involved in market development

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the food trucks market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of service, vehicle/food truck type, food type, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) about the major market dynamics, food safety regulations, technology advancements, and competitive environment of the leading global players

Discussion of underlying political, economic, sociocultural, technological, legal, and environmental trends and concerns that may influence the nature and size of this market

Competitive landscape of the leading market participants in food trucks industry, their business segments, company revenue share analysis, product portfolio, and recent key developments

A relevant patent analysis with review of patents granted on food trucks systems from 2019 to 2022

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 History and Evolution

3.2 SWOT Analysis

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Food Trucks

3.4 PESTLE Analysis

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.5.1 Recent Patents

3.6 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Food Trucks Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Fast Service

4.1.2 Better Prices Compared to Traditional Food Spaces

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Menu in Food Trucks is Limited

4.2.2 Restricted Online Presence

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Consumers Are Exploring New Products and Tastes

4.3.2 Increasing Demand at Food Festivals and Events

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Service

5.1 Overview

5.2 Dine-In

5.3 Take-Out

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Vehicle

6.1 Overview

6.2 Vans and Buses

6.3 Trucks

6.4 Other Vehicles

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type of Food

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fast Food

7.3 Ice Cream

7.4 Bbq

7.5 Beverages

7.6 Asian

7.7 Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 U.K.

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 France

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 South America

8.5.2 Middle East

8.5.3 Africa

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Top Companies

9.2 Strategic Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Baskin-Robbins

Burger King Corp.

Cafe2U

Chick-Fil-A

Dairy Queen Corp.

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Dunkin Brands , Inc.

, Inc. Jack in the Box Inc.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Kogi Korean Bbq

Kona Ice

Mcdonalds Corp.

Papa Johns International Inc.

Pizza Hut LLC

Starbucks Corp.

Taco Bell Corp.

Tim Hortons Inc.

The Wendys Co.

Toppers Pizza

