Global Food Waste Management Market Outlook Report 2017-2018 & 2026
14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Food Waste Management - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Food Waste Management Markets accounted for $26.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $53.34 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Rise in global food waste, increase in usage of organic waste for the production of animal feed and fertilizers and need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, Landfill and incineration techniques causing adverse effects on the environment are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
Food waste is considered as the one which is removed from the food supply chain, which once was or is fit for human consumption. The wastage of food is mainly caused due to the economic behavior, poor stock management and neglecting the spoilage and expiry date of the food. In the current scenario, food systems are extremely inefficient due to which there is great wastage of food. Reduction of the current level of food waste is accompanied by the better management of the waste which is generated. Food waste management includes various techniques which are responsible for the conversion of food waste into different products.
Based on Process, the aerobic digestion segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. The energy produced through anaerobic digestion is neither dependent on weather nor subject to price fluctuations. Thus, it is considered a lucrative source of energy and effective alternative to fossil fuel.
North America is expected to dominate the global food waste management market. Awareness and government regulations about food waste, in major regions like U.S. and Canada has attributed to the growth of the food waste management market. Presence of major players like Waste Management Inc., Republic Services Inc., Stericycle Inc., etc has led to the innovation of different technologies used for the food waste management, which also fuels the growth of the market in North America.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Artificial
5.3 Natural
5.4 Organic
6 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aerobic Digestion (Composting)
6.3 Anaerobic Digestion
6.4 Incineration/Combustion
6.5 Other Processes
6.6.1 Disposal
6.6.2 Minimization
6.6.3 Redistribution
7 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Animal Feed
7.3 Biofuel
7.4 Fertilizers
7.5 Power Generation
7.6 Renewable Energy
8 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Method
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Prevention
8.3 Recovery
8.4 Recycling
8.5 Collection
8.6 Landfill
8.7 Transfer
8.8 Other Methods
9 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Waste Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cereals
9.3 Food
9.3.1 Dairy
9.3.1.1 Ice-cream
9.3.1.2 Yogurt
9.3.1.3 Other Dairy Products
9.3.2 Bakery & Snacks
9.3.2.1 Cookies
9.3.2.2 Breads
9.3.2.3 Sponge Cakes
9.3.3 Confectionary
9.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables
9.3.5 Meat
9.3.6 Fish & Sea Food
9.3.7 Oilseeds & Pulses
9.3.8 Processed Foods
9.3.9 Coffee Grounds & Tea
9.3.10 Fats and Oils
9.4 Beverage
9.4.1 Alcoholic
9.4.2 Non-alcoholic
9.4.2.1 Flavoured Water
9.4.2.2 Health Drinks
9.4.2.3 Herbal Teas
9.4.2.4 Soft Drinks
10 Global Food Waste Management Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Primary Food Producers
10.3 Food Manufacturers
10.4 Food Distributors & Suppliers
10.5 Food Service Providers
10.6 Municipalities & Households
10.7 Wholesale and Logistics
10.8 Retail and Markets
11 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Advanced Disposable Services Inc
13.2 Biancamano S.P.A
13.3 Biffa Group Limited
13.4 Clean Harbors Inc
13.5 Covanta Holding Corporation
13.6 Eco Food Recycling
13.7 FCC Environment
13.8 Remondis SE & Co Kg
13.9 Republic Services Inc
13.10 Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc
13.11 Stericycle Inc
13.12 Suez
13.13 Veolia Environnement
13.14 Waste Connections Inc
13.15 Waste Management Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h675b4/global_food_waste?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article