Global Food Waste Management Market Outlook Report 2017-2018 & 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food Waste Management - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Food Waste Management Markets accounted for $26.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $53.34 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Rise in global food waste, increase in usage of organic waste for the production of animal feed and fertilizers and need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, Landfill and incineration techniques causing adverse effects on the environment are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Food waste is considered as the one which is removed from the food supply chain, which once was or is fit for human consumption. The wastage of food is mainly caused due to the economic behavior, poor stock management and neglecting the spoilage and expiry date of the food. In the current scenario, food systems are extremely inefficient due to which there is great wastage of food. Reduction of the current level of food waste is accompanied by the better management of the waste which is generated. Food waste management includes various techniques which are responsible for the conversion of food waste into different products.

Based on Process, the aerobic digestion segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. The energy produced through anaerobic digestion is neither dependent on weather nor subject to price fluctuations. Thus, it is considered a lucrative source of energy and effective alternative to fossil fuel.

North America is expected to dominate the global food waste management market. Awareness and government regulations about food waste, in major regions like U.S. and Canada has attributed to the growth of the food waste management market. Presence of major players like Waste Management Inc., Republic Services Inc., Stericycle Inc., etc has led to the innovation of different technologies used for the food waste management, which also fuels the growth of the market in North America.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Artificial

5.3 Natural

5.4 Organic



6 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aerobic Digestion (Composting)

6.3 Anaerobic Digestion

6.4 Incineration/Combustion

6.5 Other Processes

6.6.1 Disposal

6.6.2 Minimization

6.6.3 Redistribution



7 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Animal Feed

7.3 Biofuel

7.4 Fertilizers

7.5 Power Generation

7.6 Renewable Energy



8 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Prevention

8.3 Recovery

8.4 Recycling

8.5 Collection

8.6 Landfill

8.7 Transfer

8.8 Other Methods



9 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Waste Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cereals

9.3 Food

9.3.1 Dairy

9.3.1.1 Ice-cream

9.3.1.2 Yogurt

9.3.1.3 Other Dairy Products

9.3.2 Bakery & Snacks

9.3.2.1 Cookies

9.3.2.2 Breads

9.3.2.3 Sponge Cakes

9.3.3 Confectionary

9.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

9.3.5 Meat

9.3.6 Fish & Sea Food

9.3.7 Oilseeds & Pulses

9.3.8 Processed Foods

9.3.9 Coffee Grounds & Tea

9.3.10 Fats and Oils

9.4 Beverage

9.4.1 Alcoholic

9.4.2 Non-alcoholic

9.4.2.1 Flavoured Water

9.4.2.2 Health Drinks

9.4.2.3 Herbal Teas

9.4.2.4 Soft Drinks



10 Global Food Waste Management Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Primary Food Producers

10.3 Food Manufacturers

10.4 Food Distributors & Suppliers

10.5 Food Service Providers

10.6 Municipalities & Households

10.7 Wholesale and Logistics

10.8 Retail and Markets



11 Global Food Waste Management Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Advanced Disposable Services Inc

13.2 Biancamano S.P.A

13.3 Biffa Group Limited

13.4 Clean Harbors Inc

13.5 Covanta Holding Corporation

13.6 Eco Food Recycling

13.7 FCC Environment

13.8 Remondis SE & Co Kg

13.9 Republic Services Inc

13.10 Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc

13.11 Stericycle Inc

13.12 Suez

13.13 Veolia Environnement

13.14 Waste Connections Inc

13.15 Waste Management Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h675b4/global_food_waste?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

