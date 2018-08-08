NEW YORK, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Footwear







The footwear product include non-athletic such as casual, fashion, and formal/work footwear and athletic such as sports leisure, outwear, performance, and work, occupational/safety.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546971







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Footwear Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.06% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global footwear market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various footwear products through offline and online distribution channel.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, global footwear market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• adidas



• ASICS



• Kering



• New Balance



• Nike



• SKECHERS USA







Market driver



• Celebrity endorsement helps in strengthening brand entity



Market challenge



• Growing labor cost deterring price growth



Market trend



• Strong growth in online sales



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







