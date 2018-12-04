Global Footwear Sole Material Market Report 2018: 2012-2023 Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis of the $21 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Dec 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Footwear Sole Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global footwear sole material market is expected to reach an estimated $21.0 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global footwear sole material market looks promising with opportunities in athletic and non-athletic shoes. The major growth driver in this market is rise in footwear production and growth in consumer spending.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the footwear sole material industry, include the development of fusion of plastic with other sole materials, and shifting of footwear manufacturers from China to South East Asia.

PVC is expected to be the largest material by value and volume and also witness the highest growth during the forecast period because it provides the best synthetic alternative to traditional leather with more cost effective options for sole manufacturing.

Within this market, non-athletic will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to increase in consumer purchasing power, and growing demand for casual and fashionable footwear.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising population, growing disposable income, and increasing sports activities.

Some of the footwear sole material companies profiled in this report include DowDupont, Huntsman, BASF, Solvay, Braskem, Ningbo Cerrion, International Trading Co. LTD, and Metropole.

Some of the features of Footwear Sole Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Include:

Market size estimates: Global footwear sole material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Global footwear sole material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global footwear sole material market size by various applications such as material, sole component, product, and end user in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global footwear sole material market size by various applications such as material, sole component, product, and end user in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global footwear sole material market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global footwear sole material market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for footwear sole material in the global footwear sole material market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for footwear sole material in the global footwear sole material market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for footwear sole material in the global footwear sole material market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for footwear sole material in the global footwear sole material market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, and Classifications

2.1: Supply Chain

2.2: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Footwear Sole Material Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Footwear Sole Material Market by Material

3.3.1: Rubber

3.3.2: Leather

3.3.3: PVC

3.3.4: Vulcanized Rubber

3.3.5: TPR

3.3.6: EVA

3.3.7: PU

3.3.8: Others

3.4: Global Footwear Sole Material Market by Sole Component

3.4.1: Midsole

3.4.2: Outsole

3.4.3: Insole

3.5: Global Footwear Sole Material Market by Product

3.5.1: Athletic Products

3.5.2: Non-Athletic

3.6: Global Footwear Sole Material Market by End User

3.6.1: Men

3.6.2: Women

3.6.3: Children



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Footwear Sole Material Market by Region

4.2: North American Footwear Sole Material Market

4.3: European Footwear Sole Material Market

4.4: APAC Footwear Sole Material Market

4.5: ROW Footwear Sole Material Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Footwear Sole Material Market by Material

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Footwear Sole Material Market by Sole Component

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Footwear Sole Material Market by Product

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Footwear Sole Material Market by End User

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Footwear Sole Material Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Footwear Sole Material Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Footwear Sole Material Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Footwear Sole Material Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: DowDuPont

7.2: Solvay S.A

7.3: BASF Corporation

7.4: Huntsman Corporation

7.5: Braskem S.A



