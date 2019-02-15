Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market 2019-2024: Rising Awareness Among Investigators About the Role of DNA Profiling in Criminology

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forensic equipment and supplies market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2024 from USD 6.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the ongoing technological advancements in forensic sciences, growing public-private investments in the field of forensics, increasing number of crimes, and the rising awareness among investigators about the role of DNA profiling in criminology. However, the high cost of forensic instruments and the dearth of skilled technicians to perform forensic analysis in emerging countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The reagents and consumables segment to witness the highest growth rate in the forensic equipment and supplies market, by product



Based on product, the forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, evidence-drying cabinets, and low-temperature storage devices. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for reagents and consumables as a result of the increasing number of criminal investigations in several countries across the globe.



The drug testing/toxicology segment to account for the largest share of the forensic equipment and supplies market, by application, in 2019



Based on application, the forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented into DNA analysis, drug testing/toxicology, blood analysis, biometrics, and other applications. The drug testing/toxicology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the forensic equipment and supplies market in 2019. The growth of this application segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of drug abuse and related criminal cases and the increasing production of illicit drugs in several countries across the globe.



Government forensic laboratories segment to witness the highest growth rate in the forensic equipment and supplies market, by end user



Based on end user, the forensic equipment and supplies market has been segmented into government forensic laboratories, independent forensic laboratories, and research laboratories & academic institutes. The government forensic laboratories segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increased funding and investments by governments to strengthen their analytical capabilities in the field of forensics and expand their coverage across sub-urban and rural areas to maintain law and order effectively.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing number of R&D activities and growing awareness about the applications of forensic equipment in criminal investigations in several Asia Pacific countries.



Furthermore, the growing number of crimes, increasing focus by governments on clearing the pending backlog of criminal cases for effective jurisdiction and law enforcement, and expansion of major manufacturers of forensic equipment and supplies in emerging Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are the other major factors supporting the growth of this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Forensic Equipment Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Forensic Equipment Market, By Product

4.3 Forensic Equipment Market, By Application

4.4 Forensic Equipment Market, By End User

4.5 Forensic Equipment Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number of Crimes Across Major Countries

5.2.1.2 Ongoing Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Growing Government Investments in the Field of Forensics

5.2.1.4 Rising Awareness Among Investigators About the Role of DNA Profiling in Criminology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Forensic Instruments

5.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Technicians

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets



6 Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Forensic DNA Analyzers

6.2.1.1 PCR Instruments

6.2.1.1.1 Incorporation of Microfluidics in Real-Time PCR has Greatly Reduced Reaction Cycle Times

6.2.1.2 NGS Instruments

6.2.1.2.1 Technological Advancements in NGS Platforms Have Allowed for Greater Efficiency and Turnaround Times

6.2.1.3 Electrophoresis Instruments

6.2.1.3.1 Rising Adoption of Electrophoresis is Due to Its Advantages and Benefits

6.2.1.4 Sanger Sequencers

6.2.1.4.1 Sanger Sequencers to Witness Modest Growth Owing to Greater Adoption of Allied Technologies

6.2.1.5 Other DNA Analyzers

6.2.2 Spectroscopy Equipment

6.2.2.1 Fluorescence Spectrometers

6.2.2.1.1 Decreased Instrument Cost and Complexity are Key Drivers of Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Atomic Absorption Spectrometers

6.2.2.2.1 Typical Applications Include Gunshot Powder Residue Analysis

6.2.2.3 Mass Spectrometers

6.2.2.3.1 Development of Novel Technologies Such as Hybrid MS and Miniaturization Contribute to the Adoption of Mass Spectrometry

6.2.2.4 UV-Visible Spectrometers

6.2.2.4.1 UV-Visible Spectrometry Finds Applications in Fingerprinting and Blood Analysis, Among Others

6.2.2.5 Infrared Spectrometers

6.2.2.5.1 High Instrument Costs to Hinder Market Growth

6.2.3 Gas Chromatography Systems

6.2.3.1 High Sensitivity and Non-Destructive Nature of Gas Chromatography Have Driven Its Use

6.2.4 Liquid Chromatography Systems

6.2.4.1 Rapidity and Accuracy and Wide Applications in Forensic Toxicology Have Contributed to Market Growth

6.2.5 Fingerprint Analyzers

6.2.5.1 Technological Advancement has Resulted in the Introduction of Precise and Powerful Instruments

6.2.6 Blood Chemistry Analyzers

6.2.6.1 Drug Use, Blood Cell Counts, and Antibody Detection are Some Applications of Blood Chemistry Analyzers

6.2.7 Microscopes

6.2.7.1 Favorable R&D Funding Scenario A Key Driver of Market Growth

6.2.8 Forensic Cameras

6.2.8.1 Array of Functionalities Offset By the High Cost of Forensic Digital Cameras

6.2.9 Laboratory Centrifuges

6.2.9.1 Long Centrifuge Lifespans Affect Sales Volumes

6.2.10 Other Forensic Instruments

6.3 Reagents and Consumables

6.3.1 Laboratory Automation has Reduced Reagent and Consumable Consumption

6.4 Evidence-Drying Cabinets

6.4.1 Rising Awareness and Growing Government Investments Will Contribute to the Adoption of Cabinets

6.5 Low-Temperature Storage Devices

6.5.1 Long Instrument Lifespans May Hinder Market Growth



7 Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drug Testing/Toxicology

7.2.1 Drug Testing to Be the Dominant Application Segment in Forensic Products Industry Till 2024

7.3 DNA Analysis

7.3.1 Technological Advancements and Evolving Legal Framework to Replicate Into Higher Market Demand for DNA Fingerprinting Products

7.4 Biometrics

7.4.1 Ongoing Technological Advancements in the Field of Biometrics to Propel the Overall Market Growth

7.5 Blood Analysis

7.5.1 Growing Number of Trauma Cases and Paternity Disputes to Support Global Usage of Forensic Products for Blood Analysis

7.6 Other Applications



8 Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government Forensic Laboratories

8.2.1 Government Labs to Be the Largest End User of Forensic Equipment and Supplies During the Forecast Period

8.3 Independent Forensic Laboratories

8.3.1 Demand for Forensic Equipment and Supplies in Independent Labs to Witness Modest Growth

8.4 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

8.4.1 Rising Government Support and Public-Private Investments in the Field of Forensic Research to Support the Growth



9 Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Market Share Analysis (2017)

10.3 Competitive Scenario (2014-2018)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Overview

10.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market - 2017)



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.3 Air Science

11.4 Bvda International

11.5 Danaher Corporation

11.6 General Electric Company

11.7 Horiba

11.8 Illumina, Inc

11.9 Lynn Peavey Company

11.10 Perkinelmer, Inc.

11.11 Qiagen N.V.

11.12 Safariland, LLC

11.13 Sirchie

11.14 Spectris

11.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.16 Waters Corporation



