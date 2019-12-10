Global Forensic Technologies Market by Product, Service, Technique, Application & Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forensic Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forensic technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



An alarmingly increasing crime rate is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the sophistication and finesse in the crimes committed are further contributing to the high demand for advanced forensic technologies for investigating and solving cases across various industries, including banking, healthcare and telecommunications. Also, the rising prevalence of cybercrimes has provided a boost to digital forensic technologies that are utilized for responding to incidents of procurement fraud, white-collar crimes and IP infringement.



Cybercrime experts use a technology-based approach for data preservation, document control, data recovery and analysis. Additionally, rapid development in DNA testing technology is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Owing to advantages such as high accuracy, investigator's compliance and greater reproducibility, procedures such as DNA sequencing, magnetic fingerprinting, facial reconstruction and integrated ballistic systems are widely being adopted. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies and funding to support forensic research and development (R&D) are also expected to positively impact the industry growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global forensic technologies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global forensic technologies industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global forensic technologies industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global forensic technologies industry?

What is the structure of the global forensic technologies industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global forensic technologies industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Forensic Technologies Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Service

5.5 Market Breakup by Technique

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Digital & Computer Forensics

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ballistic Forensics

6.3 DNA Testing

6.4 Biometrics

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Laboratory Forensics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Services

7.1.2.1 DNA Testing

7.1.2.2 Drug Testing

7.1.2.3 Biometrics

7.1.2.4 Others

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Forensic Consulting

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technique

8.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Capillary Electrophoresis

8.3 Next-Generation Sequencing

8.4 Rapid DNA Analysis

8.5 Automated Liquid Handling Technology

8.8 Microarrays

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Pharmacogenetics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Biodefense & Bio-Surveillance

9.3 Judicial and Law Enforcement

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Agilent Technologies

15.3.2 GE Healthcare

15.3.3 LGC

15.3.4 Promega

15.3.5 IDEMIA

15.3.6 Canon

15.3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

15.3.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories

15.3.9 Shimadzu Corp.

15.3.10 NetBio

15.3.11 SCIEX

15.3.12 Forensic Fluids Laboratories

15.3.13 NMS Labs

15.3.14 Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH

15.3.15 Forensic Pathways

15.3.16 Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osw1qf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

