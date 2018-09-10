Global Forensic Technologies Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Sept 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Forensic Technologies Market - by Product, Service, Location, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Forensic Technologies Market was worth 13.5 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 24.54 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 10.47% between 2017 and 2023.

The North America is expected to dominate the market while Asia-Pacific region is expected to have highest market share with a CAGR of 12.6%.

Drivers Vs. Constraints

The advent of new technologies such as alternative light photography, ballistic photography, DNA sequence and rise in incidence of crime rate are the key factors that drive the Global Forensic Technologies Market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates

In March 2017, a key vendor Agilent Technologies launched research grade Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System.





Key Topics Covered:







1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Overview







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Forensic Technologies Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Product



5.1. DNA Testing



5.2. Biometric Devices



5.3. Digital Forensics



5.4. Ballistic Forensics



5.5. Others







6. Global Forensic Technologies Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Service



6.1. DNA Profiling



6.2. Chemical Analysis



6.3. Biometric Analysis



6.4. Firearms Identification



6.5. Others







7. Global Forensic Technologies Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Location



7.1. Laboratory Forensic Technology



7.2. Portable Forensic Technology







8. Global Forensic Technologies Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application



8.1. Pharmacogenetics



8.2. Biodefense & Biosurveillance



8.3. Judicial/Law Enforcement



8.4. Others







9. Global Forensic Technologies Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region







10. Company Market Share Analysis







11. Company Profiles





Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SPEX Forensics

LGC Limited

Belkasoft

General Electric Company

MorphoTrust USA

NMS Lab

Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology

3M Company

Company Creative Forensic Services

Computer Forensics, Inc.

Cellmark Forensics

Capsicum Group, LLC

BAE Systems Plc

For more information about this reportvisit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l4c7cx/global_forensic?w=5

