Global Forestry Software Market 2021-2025: Focus on On Premise and Cloud Based Software
Jul 05, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Forestry Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the forestry software market and it is poised to grow by $1.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.
The report on the forestry software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of cloud-based forestry software, the adoption of automated forestry management, and the digitalization of forest operations.
The forestry software market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The forestry software market is segmented as below:
By Type
- On-premise forestry software
- Cloud-based forestry software
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing demand for AI-based forestry as one of the prime reasons driving the forestry software market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of big data in forestry and advances of mobile technology in forestry will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on forestry software market covers the following areas:
- Forestry software market sizing
- Forestry software market forecast
- Forestry software market industry analysis
The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global forestry software market: Assisi Software Corp., Caribou Software Inc, Creative Information Systems Inc., Disprax Pty Ltd., Enfor Consultants Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Forestry Systems Inc., Mason, Bruce & Girard Inc., Remsoft, and Trimble Inc.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for AI-based forestry.`
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in the adoption of cloud-based forestry software.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Assisi Software Corp.
- Caribou Software Inc
- Creative Information Systems Inc.
- Disprax Pty Ltd.
- Enfor Consultants Ltd.
- Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
- Forestry Systems Inc.
- Mason
- Bruce & Girard Inc.
- Remsoft
- Trimble Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9r367
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article