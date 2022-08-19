Global Forklift Truck Market to Reach $4.65 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklift Truck Market by Power Source, by Class, and by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Definition:

At an estimated value of over USD 2.06 billion in 2021, the global forklift truck market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 9.5% to be valued at USD 4.65 billion. Forklift trucks are powered vehicles designed to move or carry heavy objects over a limited distance. Adoption of forklift trucks is popular among industries affiliated with the loading and unloading of goods.

These vehicles are commonly used in dockyards, warehouses, and recycling factories among others. These vehicles are used with some attachments such as platforms and grippers for efficient handling of goods and are classified based on their weight bearing capacity.



Market Dynamics and Trends

Rising investments by the market players is expected to drive the market growth. Recent developments in the e-commerce business have created a need for bulk warehousing, which in turn has influenced the growth of forklift truck market. Advantages offered by forklift trucks such as time saving and increased efficiency are also expected to boost their adoption in various industries.

Other benefits such as reduced chances of accidents and injuries related to forklifts on work site and rising demand for easy movement and organization of goods are expected to add additional revenue to the forklift truck market. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the development of infrastructure are expected to further influence market growth. However, high cost of forklift trucks is anticipated to hamper the market growth within the forecast period.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Global forklift truck market- By power source

IC powered

Electric powered

Global forklift truck market - By class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Class 5

others

Global forklift truck market - By end use

Retail and wholesale

Logistics

Automotive

Food industry

Others

Global forklift truck market - by geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Malaysia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Investment Across the Infrastructure Development

Expansion of E-Commerce Industry

Benefits Offered by Forklift Trucks

Restraints

High Cost and Safety Issues Associated With Forklift Trucks

Opportunities

Emergence & Proliferation of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Forklifts

Companies Mentioned

Crown Equipment Corporation

EP Equipment

Hangcha

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group AG

Komatsu Ltd

Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

