Global Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market is expected to grow from $732.56 billion in 2020 to $819.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1062.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market section of the report gives context. It compares the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market with other segments of the specialty trade contractors market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors indicators comparison.

The foundation, structure and building exterior contractors market consists of sales of foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform the specialty trades needed to complete the basic structure (i.e., foundation, frame, and shell) of buildings. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. The foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market is segmented into excavation and demolition; roofing; concrete work and water well drilling.



North America was the largest region in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market. Africa was the smallest region in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market.



Contractors are offering building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) glazing technology for generation of electricity. A BIPV system consists of solar cells or modules that are integrated into building elements or material as part of the building structure. Traditionally used photovoltaic systems are found on rooftops which have small surface areas. Whereas BIPV photovoltaic cells are integrated directly into cladding materials, shingles or windows enabling almost any building component including the roof, facade, windows, canopies or balcony railings to generate solar electricity. Thus, BIPV installed buildings can self-generate a larger portion of their electricity from a free and clean energy source. AGC Inc., Avenston Group, BELECTRIC, BiPVco and Canadian Solar are examples of companies working on building-integrated photovoltaic.



Health and safety issues have always been a major concern in the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractor industry. Construction activities always face worker safety issues with them working at height, working in confined spaces, working underground and close proximity to falling materials, handling load manually, handling hazardous substances, using plant and equipment, fire and exposure to live cables. The American construction industry comprises 6% of the US workers, but witness around 20% the fatalities, largest number of fatalities compared to any other industry. Inadequate safety and health measures has a negative impact on both the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractor and built environments resulting in fatalities, injuries and diseases.



A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial land, during the forecast period. Globally, around 60% of the urban settlements remained to be built. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drive the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market during the forecasted period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors



9. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, Segmentation By Type

11.2. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, Segmentation By Application

11.3. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, Segmentation By Service Provider

11.4. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market, Segmentation By Mode



12. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Metrics

12.1. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market



14. Western Europe Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market



15. Eastern Europe Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market



16. North America Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market



17. South America Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market



18. Middle East Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market



19. Africa Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market



20. Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Living Homes

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Connect Homes

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Stillwater Dwellings

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Method Homes

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Sander Architects

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market



22. Market Background: Specialty Trade Contractors Market

22.1. Specialty Trade Contractors Market Characteristics

22.2. Specialty Trade Contractors Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market In 2025- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market In 2025- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market In 2025- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. The Publisher



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mr5ec

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

