Global Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 16% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fractional Flow Reserve Market by Technology (Invasive Monitoring, Non-invasive Monitoring), Invasive Monitoring Product (Pressure Guidewires, FFR Measurement Systems), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fractional flow reserve market is expected to reach 1,082 million by 2024 from an estimated 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

Market growth is largely driven by the rising geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cost benefits of FFR, and the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario for FFR. However, the reluctance of interventional cardiologists to adopt FFR is a major factor expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The key players in the near-infrared imaging market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands).

By technology, the non-invasive segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



On the basis of technology, the fractional flow reserve market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive monitoring technologies. The non-invasive monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the lack of risk of procedural complications and the presence of clinical evidence supporting its efficacy.



The single-vessel diseases segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018.



On the basis of application, the fractional flow reserve market is segmented into single-vessel diseases and multi-vessel diseases. The single-vessel diseases segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. This could be attributed to the high prevalence of single-vessel coronary artery disease.



The Asia Pacific fractional flow reserve market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific, comprising China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific countries, offers high-growth opportunities for players in the fractional flow reserve market. This segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fractional Flow Reserve: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Fractional Flow Reserve Market, By Technology (2018)

4.3 Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of CVD

5.2.1.2 Cost-Benefit and Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance of Interventional Cardiologists to Adopt FFR

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Limitations of Invasive FFR



6 Fractional Flow Reserve Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Invasive Monitoring

6.2.1 Pressure Guidewires

6.2.1.1 Growth in the Number of PCI Procedures to Drive the Demand for Pressure Guidewires

6.2.2 FFR Measurement Systems

6.2.2.1 Monitoring Systems are Multi-Modal and Offer the Options to Change the Modality Based on the Examination Required

6.3 Non-Invasive Monitoring

6.3.1 No Risk of Procedural Complications and Presence of Clinical Evidence Supporting Its Efficacy are the Major Factors Driving the Demand for Non-Invasive Monitoring



7 Fractional Flow Reserve Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Vessel Diseases

7.2.1 Single-Vessel Diseases Dominate the Market, By Application

7.3 Multi-Vessel Diseases

7.3.1 Superior Outcomes, Product Launches are Driving Growth in the Multi-Vessel Diseases Segment



8 Fractional Flow Reserve Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 US Commands the Largest Share of the North American Market

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Rising Incidence and Prevalence of CVD Will Support Market Growth in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Germany Dominates the European Market for Fractional Flow Reserve Devices

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Rapid Growth in the Aging Population and Availability of Reimbursement are Key Growth Drivers for the French Market

8.3.3 UK

8.3.3.1 The Rising Number of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions Will Boost Market Growth in the UK

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Escalating Costs are Driving Attention Toward Value-Based Healthcare in Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Rising Lifestyle Disease Prevalence has Contributed to the Overall Number of CVD Cases in Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 China's Large Population Makes It A Key Market for Fractional Flow Reserve Devices

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Availability of Health Insurance has Enabled Easy Access to Healthcare

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Growth in the Aging Population and Rising Prevalence of CVD are Driving the Demand for Imaging Technologies in India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.2.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.2.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.2.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.3 Competitive Scenario/Competitive Situation and Trends

9.3.1 Product Launches

9.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

9.3.3 Acquisitions



10 Company Profile

10.1 Abbott

10.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.4 Acist Medical Systems (Subsidiary of Bracco Diagnostic Inc.)

10.5 Opsens

10.6 Heartflow Inc.

10.7 Siemens Healthineers

10.8 Pie Medical Imaging

10.9 Cathworks

10.10 Medis Medical Imaging Systems B.V.



