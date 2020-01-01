Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market (2019-2025)

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market is expected to reach $1,035.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019 -2025. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a procedure used in coronary catheterization to calculate variations in pressure across coronary artery stenosis. This process helps to determine the likelihood of stenosis which impedes the supply of oxygen to the heart muscle (myocardial ischemia).

FFR is a novel mathematical model for estimating stenotic coronary artery atherosclerosis and is potentially useful in medical settings. In a proprietary race that claims risk-based cardiac mathematics for ischemic cardiac disease, the measure of reliability (easily reproducible) between competing laboratories to test this critical metric remains in conflict.



FFR has some benefits over other methods for testing narrowed coronary arteries, like coronary angiography, intravascular ultrasound, and coronary angiography through CT. For example, FFR takes collateral flow into consideration, which can make a technically unimportant anatomical blockage. Standard angiography may also underestimate or overestimate narrowing because it visualizes contrast within a vessel.



FFR guide wires accounted for a dominant market share in 2018 due to their widespread use in diagnostic cardiovascular procedures. This segment is expected to have a stable CAGR over the forecast period due to the increased use of coronary artery disease diagnosis worldwide. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, nearly 370,000 people died of coronary artery disease in the United States. In addition, elderly people are more prone to heart disorders. The growing population of geriatrics, therefore, supports the development of the segment.



Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is an invasive method for managing coronary artery disease. This method has proven to be a very useful addition to the toolbox of a doctor, resulting in better patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Despite heart stents being overused in the healthcare industry, a debate has surrounded the fact that while evaluating stents the doctors are being more selective.



In contrast, there has been a slight decrease in stenting cases with the introduction of new treatments in the industry. These developments have increased the use of FFR technology to help clinicians assess the need for stents among each patient. The ability to distinguish between lesions that can cause myocardial ischemia and physiologically insignificant lesions are one of the major challenges faced by cardiologists. Here, FFR tests help to avoid excessive placements of the cardiac stent and further reduce the risk of myocardial ischemia or infarction.



In 2018, single-vessel coronary artery disease (CAD) dominated the market for fractional flow reserves. This dominance can be associated with the wide use of the system in CAD, combined with the rise in the geriatric population. In addition, increasing partnerships between key players to improve market penetration, such as GE Healthcare and Medis collaboration in 2017, the overall



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Siemens AG, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories are some of the forerunners in the Fractional Flow Reserve Market.



Companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric (GE) Co., Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Opsens, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Bracco S.p.A. are some of the key innovators in Fractional Flow Reserve Market.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into FFR guidewires and FFR Monitoring Systems. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Multi-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease and Single-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Fractional Flow Reserve market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Electric (GE) Co, Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bracco S.p.A. and Opsens, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Fractional Flow Reserve Market



Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements:



Oct-2019: B. Braun Interventional Systems has signed a distribution agreement with Nano4imaging for EmeryGlide guidewire. This guidewire is the latest addition to the BIS' congenital and structural heart portfolio and enables MRI guided cardiac catheterizations.



Jun-2019: Siemens Healthineers announced its collaboration with Mentice AB in order to combine Mentice's VIST virtual patient into Siemens' Artis icono angiography system. This VIST virtual patient becomes a fully integrated simulation solution for angio-suite. This partnership allows the interventional radiologists, cardiologists, and neuroradiologists in performing the cardiac and vascular interventions on virtual patient inside the angiosuite.



Apr-2019: Opsens extended its collaboration with Abiomed to integrate its optical technology into the widely used Impella CP® in the United States. This demonstrates the accuracy of measurement of Opsens' technology as well as the quality of its manufacturing capabilities.



May-2018: Philips teamed up with Zulekha Hospital in order to establish a first-of-its-kind cath lab in the UAE equipped with latest therapy platforms. This lab strengthens the hospital's outstanding care and enhances its service line.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jun-2018: Philips signed an agreement to acquire EPD Solutions, an image-guidance in catheter ablation procedures for cardiac arrhythmias. The acquisition complements Philips' portfolio of smart catheters, interventional imaging systems, planning and navigation software and services.



Mar-2018: Terumo signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of large bore vascular closure device from Medeon Biodesign, Inc., a medical device company. Terumo is focused towards the expansion of its product portfolio in vascular devices.



Jan-2017: Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, Inc., leader in medical device company. Through this acquisition, Abbott will have the powerful portfolio across neuromodulation and cardiovascular patient care ready to deliver next-generation medical technologies and offering improved efficiencies for health care systems across the world.



Jul-2015: Medtronic acquired the assets of Aptus Endosystems, a medical device company that develops advanced technology for thoracic endovascular aneurysm repair (TEVAR) and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). The acquisition helps Medtronic in delivering TourGuide Steerable Sheath, a device with adjustable tip that enables quick access and delivery of peripheral vascular products to Europe and United States.



Jul-2015: Medtronic took over CardioInsight Technologies, a Cleveland-based medical device company that develops the new approaches to improve the mapping of electric disorders of heart. Medtronic has made CardioInsight a part of its atrial fibrillation solutions business in the cardiac rhythm and heart failure division.



Feb-2015: Philips acquired Volcano Corporation and made it the part of Philips' image-guided therapy business group. This acquisition offers the access of Volcano's image-guided minimally invasive surgery solutions to Philips.



Product Launches:



May-2019: Medtronic introduced Telescope Guide Extension Catheter in order to enter into guide extension catheter market. These catheters helps in delivering coronary stents balloons and other interventional devices at the time of angioplasty procedures, which helps to restore blood flow through peripheral and coronary arteries.



May-2019: Philips released new IntraSight interventional applications platform, a secure and application-based platform. This platform provides a comprehensive suite of clinically proven FFR, co-registration modalities, iFR, IVUS for simplifying the complex interventions and speed routines procedures.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• FFR guidewires and



• FFR Monitoring Systems



By Application



• Multi-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease and



• Single-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Medtronic PLC



• Terumo Corporation



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• General Electric (GE) Co



• Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Abbott Laboratories



• Bracco S.p.A. and



• Opsens, Inc.



