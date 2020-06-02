Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market 2020: Library and Service Providers

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Library and Service Providers, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug discovery and development is a complex and tedious process that requires a significant amount of resources and capital investment (~USD 2.6 billion). In fact, on an average, the journey from the establishment of initial proof-of-concept to commercial launch, is estimated to take around 10-12 years. However, only a small fraction of early stage therapeutic candidates are able to make it past preclinical testing, into clinical evaluation. Even fewer clinical stage candidates are eventually approved for commercialization. Given the growing complexity in drug discovery research, the overall expenditure on pharmaceutical / biotechnology R&D has steadily increased over time. Specifically, in 2019, R&D spending was estimated to be around USD 182 billion, with more than 16,000 drug molecules evaluated during the course of the whole year. The industry is presently under tremendous pressure to not only identify ways to mitigate the risks of failure of drug discovery programs, but also to meet the expectations / medical needs of a growing patient population.



Despite its many advantages, high-throughput screening (HTS) is an expensive process and pharmacological leads generated via this process have been associated with high attrition rates during preclinical development. In addition, this approach is also limited in terms of the number of compounds that can be developed and stored in compound libraries. Fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD), is a relatively new hit screening approach. which has been shown to offer a number of benefits, including a cost advantage and the potential to enable the generation of hits with improved physiochemical properties, over HTS. In this context, it is worth highlighting that three marketed drugs, namely Vemurafenib (ZELBORAF), Venetoclax (VENCLEXTA), and Erdafitinib (BALVERSA), originated from fragment-based library screens. Nearly 40 candidates discovered via the FBDD approach are in clinical trials. In fact, currently, over 50% of discovery projects are estimated to be using the FBDD approach, which uses biophysical techniques such as X ray crystallography and nuclear magnetic resonance. Furthermore, the availability of bespoke fragment collections designed against individual biological targets / target families is expected to facilitate the discovery of potent pharmaceutical leads against more challenging targets, such as protein-protein interactions and allosteric sites on enzymes.



This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of this approach over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of fragment-based drug discovery library and service providers along with the information on type of product, type of service offered, type of technique used and end user.

Elaborate profiles of the companies providing libraries and services for fragment-based drug discovery. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information, fragment-based library and service portfolio, information on other drug discovery services, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product development and commercialization agreements, commercialization agreements, distribution and supply agreements, product integration agreements, service agreements, and other relevant types of deals.

A detailed analysis on acquisition targets, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of the companies that have acquired other firms since 2015, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of fragment-based drug discovery library and service providers, based on supplier power and key specifications, such as type of product, number of screening techniques, and the number of deals signed between 2015-2020.

An analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of fragment-based drug discovery approach.

