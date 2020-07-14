Global Fragrances and Perfumes Industry

Global Fragrances and Perfumes Market to Reach US$54.6 Billion by the Year 2027

News provided by

Reportlinker

Jul 14, 2020, 10:20 ET

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fragrances and Perfumes estimated at US$43.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Women's Fragrances & Perfumes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$33.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Men's Fragrances & Perfumes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.8% share of the global Fragrances and Perfumes market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484185/?utm_source=PRN

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Fragrances and Perfumes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027.

Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes Segment Corners a 4% Share in 2020
In the global Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 547-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Avon Products Inc.
  • Chanel SA
  • Coty Inc.
  • Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Gianni Versace S.p.A.
  • L`Oreal SA
  • Revlon Inc.
  • Shiseido Co.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484185/?utm_source=PRN

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fragrances and Perfumes Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Fragrances and Perfumes Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Fragrances and Perfumes Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Women?s Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Women?s Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Women?s Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Men?s Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Men?s Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019

Table 9: Men?s Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

Table 10: Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019

Table 12: Unisex Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Offline (Distribution Channel) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Online (Distribution Channel) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Online (Distribution Channel) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 20: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 21: United States Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: United States Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in the United States
by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 24: United States Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Canadian Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 27: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 28: Canadian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Canadian Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 30: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,
2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Fragrances and Perfumes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 32: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 33: Japanese Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: Japanese Market for Fragrances and Perfumes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 35: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 36: Japanese Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Fragrances and Perfumes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 38: Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 39: Chinese Fragrances and Perfumes Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 40: Chinese Fragrances and Perfumes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2020-2027

Table 41: Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 42: Chinese Fragrances and Perfumes Market by
Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Fragrances and Perfumes Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Fragrances and Perfumes Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 44: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 45: European Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: European Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 47: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 48: European Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: European Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027

Table 50: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Europe in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 51: European Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 52: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 53: French Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: French Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in France by
Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: French Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 57: French Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share Analysis
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 58: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: German Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: German Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: German Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 63: German Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 64: Italian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 65: Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: Italian Fragrances and Perfumes Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 67: Italian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2020-2027

Table 68: Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 69: Italian Fragrances and Perfumes Market by
Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Fragrances and Perfumes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 72: United Kingdom Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Fragrances and Perfumes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: United Kingdom Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 77: Spanish Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 78: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 79: Spanish Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: Spanish Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 81: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,
2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 84: Russian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Russian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027

Table 86: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Russia by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 87: Russian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027

Table 89: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 90: Rest of Europe Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Rest of Europe Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2020-2027

Table 92: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 93: Rest of Europe Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 95: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Asia-Pacific by
Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Australian Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Australian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Australian Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 108: Australian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 109: Indian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Indian Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 111: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 112: Indian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: Indian Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 114: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,
2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: South Korean Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 117: Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: South Korean Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 120: Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fragrances and
Perfumes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fragrances and
Perfumes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Fragrances and Perfumes Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 128: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 129: Latin American Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 130: Latin American Fragrances and Perfumes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 131: Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 132: Latin American Fragrances and Perfumes Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 133: Latin American Fragrances and Perfumes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2020-2027

Table 134: Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 135: Latin American Fragrances and Perfumes Market by
Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 137: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 138: Argentinean Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Argentinean Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027

Table 140: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Argentinean Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 142: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 143: Brazilian Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 144: Brazilian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Brazil by
Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 146: Brazilian Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 147: Brazilian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 148: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Mexican Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 150: Mexican Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Mexican Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 153: Mexican Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 155: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2020 to 2027

Table 158: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Rest of Latin
America by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 161: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 162: The Middle East Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 163: The Middle East Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 164: The Middle East Fragrances and Perfumes Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 165: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027

Table 166: The Middle East Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2020 to 2027

Table 167: The Middle East Fragrances and Perfumes Historic
Market by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 168: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for
2012,2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Fragrances and Perfumes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 170: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 171: Iranian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Iranian Market for Fragrances and Perfumes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 173: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 174: Iranian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 176: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 177: Israeli Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Israeli Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027

Table 179: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Israel in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Israeli Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 182: Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Fragrances and Perfumes Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Fragrances and Perfumes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2020-2027

Table 185: Fragrances and Perfumes Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Fragrances and Perfumes Market by
Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Fragrances and Perfumes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019

Table 189: Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Fragrances and Perfumes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2012-2019

Table 192: Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Fragrances and Perfumes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Fragrances and Perfumes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2012-2019

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 199: African Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 201: African Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: African Fragrances and Perfumes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027

Table 203: Fragrances and Perfumes Market in Africa by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 204: African Fragrances and Perfumes Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 313
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484185/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]  
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

Also from this source

Global Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Industry...

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Industry...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics