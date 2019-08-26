Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is Expected to Reach $120.20 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the key players profiled in the Fraud Detection and Prevention market include IBM, FIS Global, Bae Systems, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Friss, DXC Technology, SAS Institute, First Data, Easy Solutions, Simility , Securonix , Guardian Analytics, Software AG, Fico, ACI Worldwide, Wirecard, Maxmind, Fiserv, Experian, and Iovation.

Growing demand for cloud-based security solutions, the sophistication of cyber frauds and attacks, and the emergence of big data analytics are some key factors boosting the market growth. However, the lack of skilled professionals is restricting market growth.

Any illegal act involving the obtaining of something of value through willful misrepresentation is called fraud. Fraud detection and prevention services and solutions are provided by IT companies to the various enterprises and organizations. The solution control users are provided access by authentication and verification for fraud prevention. FDP systems analyze data from a wide range of data sources for possible inaccuracies. It analyzes patterns, anomalies, and trends in the transactions. It identifies the outliers and reports the same in case of doubtful situations and transactions. FDP prevents unauthorized access from preventing fraud incidents. It also verifies user identity and maintains data integrity.

By End User, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance held significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is due to the growing adoption of these solutions owing to the high requirement to strengthen authentication processes for customers.

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific commanded the largest market share due to increasing penetration of the Internet and growing usage of mobile data for various applications.

Components Covered:

Services

Solution

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment Modes Covered:

On-Premises

Cloud

Fraud Types Covered:

External

Internal

Application Areas Covered:

Money Laundering

Identity Theft

Payment Fraud

End Users Covered:

Retail

Government/Public Sector

Real Estate

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

