DUBLIN, Aug 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Freight Brokerage Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global freight brokerage market to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Freight Brokerage Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales freight brokerage services offered to the end-users.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the presence of FTAs and trade blocs at global level. The openness of trade regimes in Europe, Asia, and North America provides an opportunity for companies to trade at the global level.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growth in global demand for transportation and logistics services. The growing demand for transportation and logistics services from various end-user industries, such as pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, FMCG, automotive, and manufacturing, is driving the global freight brokerage market during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the financial impact due to fluctuations in freight rates. Fluctuations in freight rates lead to financial distress among freight brokerage market vendors. This is expected to pose a challenge to the global freight brokerage market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

KUEHNE+NAGEL

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Segmentation by service

Comparison by service

LTL - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

FTL - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Temperature-controlled freight - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by service

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growth in global demand for transportation and logistics services

Rising industrial production leading to increasing port container throughput volume

Growing global e-commerce market

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

KUEHNE+NAGEL

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

PART 15: APPENDIX







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z3gg4z/global_freight?w=5









Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

