Global Freight Forwarding Market Report 2019: Market Sizing Including 2018 and 5-Year CAGR Growth Rates 2018-2023

Global Freight Forwarding 2019 provides a detailed look at major trends and drivers affecting the freight forwarding market in 2019 and beyond.

Knowing the forwarding market is changing is not enough - leaders need to know where the market is headed, how their competitors are reacting, and the steps to take today so they're in a position to win tomorrow.

GFF19 examines key trends in forwarding that have and will continue to cause profound transformation.

These are:

The state and disruption of the global forwarding market.

The threats and opportunity tech-enabled forwarders face over the next 5 years.

The changing role of freight forwarders in global supply chains.

Key questions the report asks and answers:

How is the structure of the market changing with consolidation and new digital entrants?

How are volumes, capacity and prices developing?

What's driving growth in the air and sea freight markets?

Which factors influence shippers choice of digital vs traditional forwarder?

Who are the leading digital forwarders?

To what extent is near shoring affecting global trade patterns?

What are the strategies of the leading players?

How fast will the market grow in the future?

What is the adoption rate of digital forwarding services by shippers?

How fast is the market growing?

Exclusive highlights

Top line figures show shippers are booking 10.2% of their volumes through online platforms

Shippers are choosing platforms for quick quotes and easy booking

Digital platforms market share set to nearly double in the next 5 years

Increases in capacity with softer increases in volumes are putting downward pressure on prices

Trade growth is being suppressed by mounting trade wars

The structure of the market is changing less rapidly than expected

The global market grew at 3.8% in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% to 2023

Data shows near-shoring is not yet having a significant effect on global trade patterns

Volumes increasingly moving from air to sea

The scale has only a limited effect on profitability

Extensive global trade data included in supplementary materials

This report contains:

Market sizing including 2018 and 5-year CAGR growth rates 2018-2023

Extensive, market-wide, survey-based primary research

Detailed analysis of the present and future of freight forwarding

Comprehensive profiles of the largest freight forwarding companies

An evaluation of technology in freight forwarding

Key Topics Covered:



1. The changing market structure and landscape of forwarding

1.1 Global Trade & Vertical Sectors

1.1.1 Freight Forwarding Fundamentals - Globalisation & Trade Patterns

1.1.2 Regionalisation, near-sourcing and emerging markets

1.1.3 Regional Supply Chains

1.2 Global Trade: The Background to Demand

1.3 Demand & Supply

1.3.1 Demand & Supply: Air Freight

1.3.2 Demand & Supply Air Freight: Growth by Trade Lane

1.3.3 Demand & Supply: Sea Freight

1.3.4 Consolidation in Container Shipping

1.4 Rate Dynamics

1.4.1 The relationship between rates and margins

1.4.2 Modal Shift

1.4.3 Rate dilution due to modal shift



2. A guide to complete' supply chain visibility and Control Towers

2.1 Information in the supply chain

2.2 Towards supply networks

2.3 Cloud services

2.4 Total, global supply chain visibility?

2.5 The visibility platform

2.5.1 Case study



3. The Role of Port Efficiency in Maritime Supply Chains

3.1 Container dwell time

3.2 Operational Processes

3.2.1 Case Study: Felixstowe IT System Implementation

3.2.2 Case Study: West Coast Ports Hit by Container Surge

3.3 Transactional Processes

3.4 Storage

3.5 Port Data

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Sub-Saharan Africa

3.5.4 Middle East

3.5.5 Asia

3.5.6 India

3.6 Conclusion



4. Freight forwarding digitalization: existential threat or opportunity?

4.1 Traditional inefficiencies

4.2 Will answers come from digital forwarding?

4.3 Traction for digital forwarders

4.4 Changes in the market?



5. How far has freight forwarding come in its digitisation journey?

5.1 Shippers mostly use basic forwarding services on online freight booking platforms/marketplaces/digital forwarders

5.2 Online freight booking platforms/marketplaces/digital forwarders are most suitable for SMEs and ad hoc shippers

5.3 Efficient quotation/booking process is the primary driver behind the uptake of online and digital forwarding services

5.4 Quick response' is the most important aspect of the shipping process driving the pickup of online freight booking platforms/marketplaces/digital forwarders

5.5 Claims management' and exception management/transportation errors' are the service areas most in need of improvement

5.6 Lack of awareness and high level of satisfaction with traditional forwarders are among the main reasons behind shippers' reluctance to use online freight booking platforms/marketplaces or digital forwarders

5.7 The key areas of improvement required to make the transition to online and digital forwarding services are competitive rates' and personal customer support/follow up'

5.8 While the adoption rate of online freight booking platforms/marketplaces/digital forwarders at present is moderate, it is likely to increase over time as the technology matures



6. A Tech Reality Check



7. Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2018

7.1 Growth in the regions

7.1.1 The year ahead

7.1.2 2018-2023 CAGR forecast

7.2 Airfreight forwarding market size & growth 2018

7.2.1 The year ahead

7.2.2 2018-2023 CAGR forecast

7.3 Sea Freight forwarding market size & growth 2018

7.3.1 The year ahead

7.3.2 2018-2023 CAGR forecast

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 CPTPP

7.4.2 Major Markets

7.5 Europe

7.5.1 Forecasts

7.6 MENA

7.7 North America

7.7.1 Trade War

7.7.2 Elsewhere in the region

7.8 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia

7.9 South America

7.10 Sub-Saharan Africa



8. Providers

8.1 Top 20 Global Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares

8.2 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares

8.3 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders by Tonnes and Market Shares

8.4 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares

8.5 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders by TEUs and Market Shares

8.6 Comparative Market Performance

8.7 Market Strategies & Vertical Sectors

8.7.1 Vertical Sector Strategies

8.7.2 Local Heroes

8.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.8.1 DSV & Panalpina

8.8.2 CMA CGM & CEVA



9. Provider Profiles

9.1 Agility

9.1.1 Operations and Strategic Background

9.1.2 Finances

9.1.3 Strategic Outlook

9.1.4 Agility SWOT Analysis

9.2 Bollore

9.3 CEVA

9.4 DHL Global Forwarding

9.5 DB Schenker

9.6 DSV Panalpina

9.7 Expeditors

9.8 Nippon Express

9.9 Kuehne + Nagel

9.10 Sinotrans

9.11 Pantos



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gd2k9u





