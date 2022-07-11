Global Freight Forwarding Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players DHL Global Forwarding, Kerry Logistics, Nippon Express & Others

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Freight Forwarding 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Port congestion, sky high freight rates and e-commerce trends provided the perfect environment for impressive freight forwarding growth in 2021. The market experienced its fasted expansion rate in a decade, growing by 11.2%. 2022 growth is set to slow to 5.7% as global conditions shift, and new pressures emerge.

This report contains:

2021 market sizes & growth rates, 2022 projections & forecasts to 2026 - split by region, air & sea.

Digital freight forwarding landscape analysis.

The publisher's 2022 Digital Freight Forwarding & Global Freight Procurement survey findings.

Examination of M&A activitywithin the market.

Analysis of the state, and future of air freight.

Comparative profiles of the largest freight forwarding companies.

Analysis of the present & future of freight forwarding.

Key Findings:

The global freight forwarding market grew by 11.2% in 2021 and is forecast to grow 5.7% in 2022.

2022 growth will be driven by air freight.

2026 forecasts are more pessimistic.

Congestion in the ocean freight market continues to push traditional ocean shippers into the air freight market.

Ocean freight and port congestion show few signs of improvement.

Ti's 2022 Digital Forwarding Survey reveals digital forwarders and booking platforms are used by 81% of surveyed shippers & LSPs.

To become game-changers, digital forwarders must combine smart technology with operational experience.

The entrance of shipping lines into the acquisition market has created a new driver of industry consolidation.



Key Topics Covered:

1. M&A in the Shipping & Freight Forwarding Industry: Racing Towards Consolidation

2. Freight Forwarders and the Airfreight Market of 2020-2022

2.1 Competition Between Freight Forwarders

2.2 Large, Medium and Small

2.3 Conclusion



3. The Air Freight Market Becomes More Crowded - Implications for the Future

4. Full Steam Ahead - Digitalisation in the Freight Forwarding Industry

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Surge of Funding in Digital Freight Forwarding Start-Ups

4.3 the Global Freight Forwarding Digital Landscape

4.4 Digital Freight Forwarding Survey 2022

4.4.1 Sample Characteristics

4.4.2 Usage of Digital Freight Booking Platforms/Marketplaces and Digital Forwarders

4.4.3 Types of Services Used

4.4.4 Digital Forwarders Vs Traditional Forwarders

4.4.5 Growth Potential of Digital Forwarders

4.5 Conclusion



5. Global Freight Procurement Survey 2022

5.1 Access to Capacity

5.2 Use of the Spot Market

5.3 Average Contract Length

5.4 Type of Contracts

5.5 Use of Data for Freight Procurement

5.6 Selection of Transportation Partners

5.7 Switching Lsps - What Makes a Shipper Switch?



6. Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Forecasting 2021-2026

6.1 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth

6.1.1. Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2021, 2022 (F) and 2026 (F)

6.2. Overview of Regional Performance

6.3. High-Level Market Development

6.3.1 Demand-Side Contributions to Air and Sea Freight Forwarding Growth

6.3.2 Supply-Side Constraints to Air and Sea Freight Forwarding Growth

6.4 Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth by Region

6.4.1 Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Mena

6.4.4 North America

6.4.5 South America

6.4.6 Sub-Saharan Africa



7. Global Freight Forwarding Top 20S



8. Global Freight Forwarding Providers

Companies Mentioned

Bollore Group

DB Schenker

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight

Dsv Panalpina

Expeditors

Kerry Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

Kintetsu World Express

Nippon Express

Sinotrans

