Global Freight Trucking Market Outlook Report 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Trucking - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Freight Trucking Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period



Increasing urbanization and rise in the trade volume and rising popularity of online shopping are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, underdeveloped infrastructure in the emerging countries is hampering the market growth.



A freight truck, also referred as a heavy-duty vehicle, is used to transfer goods from one place to another. It is extensively used in logistics services and is very ideal for off-road driving. Highly developed and high-powered engine freight trucks can effortlessly transport bulk load.



Based on the end user, the industrial & manufacturing segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a rise in the demand for better infrastructure and development of new industries especially in developing countries.



By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high volume of freight transport in China. Development of road & transport network and cross-country trade over the years is expected to additionally drive the freight trucking market in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Freight Trucking Market include Cargo Carriers, Ceva Holdings, Concargo Private Limited, FedEx Corporation, Interlogix Privated Limited, Kuehne+Nagal Incorporated, Procet Freight, Swift Transportation, Transtech, Tuma Transport, United Parcel Service, Werner Enterprise, A.P.Moller Maersk, CEVA Logistics, and Nippon Express Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Freight Trucking Market, By Cargo Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Postal

5.3 Dry Bulk Goods

5.4 Diesel



6 Global Freight Trucking Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flatbed Truck

6.3 Lorry Truck

6.4 Refrigerated Truck

6.5 Truck Trailer



7 Global Freight Trucking Market, By Distance

7.1 Introduction

7.2 50 Miles or Less

7.3 51 Miles to 100 Miles

7.4 101- 200 Miles

7.5 201-500 Miles

7.6 Above 501 Miles



8 Global Freight Trucking Market, By Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Heavy Trucks

8.3 Light Trucks

8.4 Medium Trucks



9 Global Freight Trucking Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemicals

9.3 Defense

9.4 Energy & Mining

9.5 Food & Beverages

9.6 Industrial & Manufacturing

9.7 Oil & Gas

9.8 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare



10 Global Freight Trucking Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Cargo Carriers

12.2 Ceva Holdings

12.3 Concargo Private Limited

12.4 FedEx Corporation

12.5 Interlogix Privated Limited

12.6 Kuehne+Nagal Incorporated

12.7 Procet Freight

12.8 Swift Transportation

12.9 Transtech

12.10 Tuma Transport

12.11 United Parcel Service

12.12 Werner Enterprise

12.13 A.P.Moller Maersk

12.14 CEVA Logistics

12.15 Nippon Express Co., Ltd



