Global Frequency Synthesizer Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Application and Geography

The frequency synthesizer market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.34% over the analyzed period to reach a market size of US$1.900 billion in 2026 from US$1.411 billion in 2019.

A frequency synthesizer is an electric circuit device that generates a range of frequencies. A single reference frequency is used to generate the range of frequencies. Frequency synthesizers are employed by several modern electric devices such as televisions, radio receivers, smart phones, converter boxes, satellite receivers, and others. A frequency synthesizer uses methods of frequency multiplication, direct digital synthesis, frequency division, phase-locked loops, and frequency fixing to generate frequencies. Stability and accuracy of frequency depend upon the stability and accuracy of the reference frequency. The prime factor boosting the market demand during the forecasted period is the surging demand for smartphones and smart devices owing to technological innovation and increasing disposable income.



Smartphones and smart devices have a considerable market share of the frequency synthesizer industry.



Based on application, the market for frequency synthesizers is segmented into military and aerospace, telecommunication, and others. the telecommunication sector of the market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecasted period. The prime reason being skyrocketing consumer electronics sector owing to the surge in disposable income around the globe.



It is estimated that more than 4 out of every 10 people is an owner of smartphone. Further, the surge in demand for smart TV and smart watches for a better standard of living significantly supports the market.



The military and aerospace segment of the market will dominate the market during the forecasted period owing to increasing expenditure on military and aerospace for better safety and protection. In the military, frequency synthesizers are used to connect to other bases for security and backup provisions. This helps in countering the enemy attack and secure the area. Military expenditures by governments around the world have been increasing with surging cases and threats of terrorist attacks.



The aerospace industry uses frequency synthesizers for better communication between the airline and the base airport, facilitating safer takeoff, landing, and journey.



Direct and Indirect digital synthesizers are predicted to hold noteworthy market share during the forecasted period.



Based on type, the frequency synthesizer market is segmented into direct analog synthesizers, direct digital synthesizers, and indirect digital synthesizers. The direct analog synthesizer will have a noteworthy market share during the forecasted period. However, direct and indirect digital synthesizers will grow at an exponential rate and will dominate the market by the end of the study period. Direct digital synthesizers are more technologically advanced and modern than direct analog synthesizers. Direct digital synthesizers are widely used in local oscillators, single generators, mixers, function generators, modulators, sound synthesizers, and phase-locked loops. The indirect digital synthesizers, on the other hand, are majorly used in communication systems. The booming telecommunication sector has huge market growth potential for indirect digital synthesizers.



The complexity of designing frequency synthesizers may constrain the market.



A prime obstacle having the potential of limiting the market growth of frequency synthesizers is the complex design of the synthesizer. There are several technical jargons such as the occurrence of frequency error, temperature variation, aging of crystals, estimating the switching time, and others that require utmost accuracy and precision. Failing to do so, the whole frequency synthesizer system will be disturbed, creating problems in networking and communication. Also, the production and installation of these synthesizers require a highly skilled workforce with technical knowledge. Lack of a skilled workforce may constrain the market growth as well.



The North American countries are predicted to hold a dominating share of the frequency synthesizer market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to surge at the fastest rate during the forecasted period.



Based on geography, the market for frequency synthesizers is segmented into the North American region, the South American region, the European region, the Middle East and African region, and the Asia Pacific region. The analysis report states that the North American region is going to dominate the frequency synthesizers market during the forecasted period owing to the region's state-of-art infrastructure and technological advancement. Further, increasing the government budget for the military will significantly boost the market. in the US, military and defense spending accounts for 15% of federal spending, accounting for the US $732 billion in 2019. Moreover, the US is the world's leading country in terms of expenditure on military and defense.



Whereas the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at an exponential rate during the studied period, which would be the fastest rate in the world. China and India are the second and third, respectively, most expenditure countries, in terms of the military budget. Further, booming industrialization in the region has promoted an increase in disposable income and expenditure on technologically advanced devices, such as smart devices and smart phones, significantly supporting the market for frequency synthesizers. Furthermore, the region is converting into a manufacturing hub, with all, unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled labor force available in abundance, raising the market considerably.



