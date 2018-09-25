Global Fresh Food Market 2018-2022 - Emergence of Online Grocery Stores / Development of New Infrastructure / Higher Nutritional Value of Organic Food

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Fresh Food Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Fresh Food Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the changes in dietary preferences. Shoppers are receptive to services that help them make healthy food choices and manage health concerns. One trend affecting this market is the emergence of online grocery stores. Grocery items are emerging as a key category contributing to the overall shares of sales through online shopping portals.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the harmful practice of over-fertilization. Over-fertilizing outdoor plants can result in chemical run-off, which can pollute waterways.

Key vendors

Danish Crown

Dole Food Company

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Greenyard

Tyson Foods

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Eggs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Independent retailers

Wet and open markets

Others

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Fresh food market in China

Fresh food market in India

Fresh food market in the US

Fresh food market in the UK

Fresh food market in Brazil

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of online grocery stores

Development of new infrastructure

Higher nutritional value of organic food

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

