Global Fresh Food Market 2018-2022 - Emergence of Online Grocery Stores / Development of New Infrastructure / Higher Nutritional Value of Organic Food
The "Global Fresh Food Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fresh Food Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Fresh Food Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the changes in dietary preferences. Shoppers are receptive to services that help them make healthy food choices and manage health concerns. One trend affecting this market is the emergence of online grocery stores. Grocery items are emerging as a key category contributing to the overall shares of sales through online shopping portals.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the harmful practice of over-fertilization. Over-fertilizing outdoor plants can result in chemical run-off, which can pollute waterways.
Key vendors
- Danish Crown
- Dole Food Company
- Fresh Del Monte Produce
- Greenyard
- Tyson Foods
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Eggs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets
- Independent retailers
- Wet and open markets
- Others
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Fresh food market in China
- Fresh food market in India
- Fresh food market in the US
- Fresh food market in the UK
- Fresh food market in Brazil
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of online grocery stores
- Development of new infrastructure
- Higher nutritional value of organic food
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
