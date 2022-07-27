Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 2.48 bn, Amcor Plc and Berry Global Group Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 27, 2022, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh meat packaging market will be driven by factors such as the rising adoption of case-ready meat packaging. This type of packaging is used for all types of fresh meat, including beef, chicken, pork, lamb, and others. Developed countries such as the US and the UK are the major markets for case-ready packaging. The rise in the adoption of case-ready packaging of fresh meats will provide numerous opportunities for fresh meat packaging vendors across the world. Global packaging vendors are adopting an inorganic growth strategy to establish their position. For instance, Berry Global Group Inc. acquired LINPAC Packaging, a UK-based packaging manufacturer. Other prominent vendors in the packaging market are also strengthening their position in the market.
The global fresh meat packaging market size is expected to increase by USD 2.48 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format
Company Profiles
The global fresh meat packaging market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kureha Corp., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Amcor Plc - The company offers fresh meat packaging to protect flavor and quality and to maximize the shelf life and safety of fresh meat.
- Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers ClearSeal high-barrier and non-barrier coextruded forming films for vacuum or modified atmosphere packaging applications.
- Coveris Management GmbH - The company offers barrier films, ovenable films, thermal laminate seal layers, and many more.
- Crown Holdings Inc. - The company offers Preson with different sizes for packaging solutions.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers Surlyn for fresh meat packaging with heat seal, hot tack, and seal through contamination.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the global fresh meat packaging market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By packaging, the market is classified into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. The flexible packaging segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. Most fresh meat manufacturers operate at low-profit margins and high volume sales. Hence, to reduce their overall cost, they prefer cost-cutting supply chain techniques. Flexible packaging reduces transportation costs, as large quantities of materials can fit in a single truck. It also reduces the space used in warehouses.
- By geography, the market is classified into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market growth.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report
Related Reports
Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Ambient Food Packaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.48 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.04
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kureha Corp., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Packaging
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Packaging - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Packaging
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Packaging
- 5.3 Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Flexible packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Rigid packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Packaging
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Packaging
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 42: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Amcor Plc
- 10.4 Berry Global Group Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 52: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Coveris Management GmbH
- Exhibit 54: Coveris Management GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Coveris Management GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Coveris Management GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Coveris Management GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.6 Crown Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 62: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 65: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Kureha Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Kureha Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Kureha Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Kureha Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Kureha Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Sealed Air Corp.
- Exhibit 75: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Sonoco Products Co.
- Exhibit 79: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Winpak Ltd.
- Exhibit 83: Winpak Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Winpak Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Winpak Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Winpak Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article