Global Frozen Food Market Drivers, Trends & Opportunities 2019-2023 - Key Players are Conagra Brands, McCain Foods, Nestle, Nomad Foods, and Tyson Foods
May 13, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Frozen Food Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The frozen food market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.
The expansion of retail stores offering frozen food is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth during the forecast period.
Various market players are announcing plans to open supermarkets and add several outlets across the emerging and advanced economies. In addition, there are over 900 new stores being opened in the US, which, eventually, foster the frozen food market growth in the forthcoming years.
New product launches
One of the major drivers expected to influence the growth of the global frozen food market is the increasing number of product launches to attract more consumers.
The decline in consumption owing to obesity and other health concerns
Increase in obesity may encourage consumers toward fresh cooked low-calorie food products, instead of processed food products comprising of frozen foods. This will negatively impact the adoption of frozen food during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors are focusing on offering frozen food using various strategies to achieve a competitive edge in the global market.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- McCain Foods Limited
- Nestle
- Nomad Foods
- Tyson Foods Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen fish and seafoods - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen potato products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen soups - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological innovations
- Increasing mergers and acquisitions
- Growing popularity of private label frozen foods
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
