Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments: Frozen Fruits, and Frozen Vegetables.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ardo NV

- Bonduelle Group

- Findus Sverige AB

- Gelagri Bretagne SA

- General Mills, Inc.

- Greenyard NV



FROZEN FRUITS AND VEGETABLES MCP-2214 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Frozen Fruits and Veggies: Locking Nutrients and Freshness of Produce through Freezing Technique

Table 1: Global Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Segment - Canned Fruits & Vegetables, Dried & Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen Fruits & Vegetables and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America and South America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market by Sales Channel (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Food Service Industries & Food Processors, Grocery Wholesalers & Supermarkets, Other Food Manufacturers and Other Stores (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Frozen Foods Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fish & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat & Poultry, Potato Products, Ready-to-Eat Meals and Soups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Frozen Vegetables Dominate the Market

Frozen Fruits Market: Convenience & All-Season Availability Fosters Demand

Table 5: Global Frozen Fruits Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Banana, Frozen Red Fruits & Berries, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Watermelon and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Table 6: Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume Sales) for 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Economy and Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market - A Perspective

Product Innovations and Growing Consumer Awareness Signals Opportunities

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: The Value Chain

Competition

Key Export & Import Statistics

Table 7: Leading Global Exporters of Frozen Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Leading Global Importers of Frozen Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Select Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Leading Global Exporters of Frozen Fruits and Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Select Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Leading Global Importers of Frozen Fruits and Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Select Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market - An Overview

Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods Drives Market Demand

Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Demand for IQF Fruits

Packaging Makes a Difference

Innovative Marketing - A Key Deciding Factor for Corporate Success

Technological Improvements to Fuel Growth

Study Provides Support for Importance of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Consumption

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 11: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Urbanization: A Mega Trend with Significant Implications for the Food & Beverages Industry

Table 12: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes

Table 13: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Middle Class & Upper Class Population Growth - CAGR (%) for the Period 2000-2015 by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

B&G Foods Introduces Frozen Green Giant Veggie Spirals

Safal Introduces Frozen Tender Jackfruit

Aunt Bessie€™s Introduces Frozen Vegetable Chips

DeeBee€™s Organics Expands Organic TeaPops Range

Tesco Introduces New Frozen Fruit Lines

Dole Food Unveils New Frozen Fruit Products

Country Range Introduces New Range of Frozen Fruits for Winter Market

B&G Foods Rolls Out New Lines of Frozen Vegetables

Matilda Unveils Frozen Fruits Products



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Oregon Potato Takes Over Frozen Foods Business of Inventure

Ardo Acquires Majority Stake in VLM Foods

Kenex Holdings Takes Over Imperial Frozen Foods

Alasko Foods Takes Over FooDelicious

Lamb Weston / Meijer Acquires Potato Division of Oerlemans Foods

Conagra Brands Spins-Off Lamb Weston

Simplot and Coles Enter into Eight Year Supply Contract

Lamb Weston / Meijer and Belaya Dacha to Set up JV in Russia

Agrokor Inks JV Contact with Ardo

ConAgra Expands Lamb Weston€™s Operations in Boardman, Oregon

SunOpta Acquires Sunrise Growers

Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Merge to Form Kraft Heinz Company



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ardo NV (Belgium)

Bonduelle Group (France)

Findus Sverige AB (Sweden)

Gelagri Bretagne SA (France)

General Mills, Inc. (USA)

Greenyard NV (Belgium)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (USA)

McCain Foods Limited (Canada)

Mirelite Mirsa Zrt. (Hungary)

Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (USA)

Simplot Food Group (USA)

Simplot Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)

The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

Vivartia S.A. (Greece)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Frozen Fruits And Vegetables Market By Product Segment

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Frozen Fruits by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Vegetables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Frozen Vegetables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Vegetables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Changing Consumer Perceptions Augur Well for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in the US

Key Statistical Findings

Table 24: US Shipments of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables in US$ Billion for Years 2002-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Per Capita Consumption (in Pounds) of Frozen Fruits in the US (2006-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Average Expenditure on Frozen Vegetables Per Consumer Per Year in the US: Expenditure in US$ for Years 2010 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Americans Ardor for Frozen Foods Going Cold

Table 27: Frozen Foods Market in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Category for Frozen Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen Meat, Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Seafood and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Frozen Vegetables - Growth despite Adversities

Table 28: US Frozen Plain Vegetables Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Flavored Frozen Vegetables Gaining Ground

Packaging Innovation Drives Frozen Vegetables Market

Demand for Frozen Potato Products on the Roll

Frozen Fruits Market: An Overview

Table 29: Frozen Fruit Market in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Category for Blueberries, Mangoes, Mixed Berries, Mixed Fruit, Raspberries, Strawberries and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Health Trend Driving Demand for Frozen Fruits

Competitive Landscape

Table 30: Leading Players in the US Frozen Prepared Vegetables Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Birds Eye Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Norpac Foods Inc., Pictsweet L.L.C., Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Leading Players in the US Frozen Fruits Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Dole Packaged Foods L.L.C., Goya Foods Inc., Jasper Wyman and Son, Matosantos Comm. Corporation, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Leading Manufacturers of Frozen Mixed Vegetables in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Birds Eye Foods, General Mills Inc., Norpac Foods, Pictsweet, Private label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Leading Frozen Mixed Vegetable Brands in the US: Ranked by Sales in US$ Billion for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Export & Import Statistics

Table 34: US Imports of Frozen Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US Exports of Frozen Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US Imports of Frozen Fruits and Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Exports of Frozen Fruits and Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US Imports of Frozen Potatoes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US Exports of Frozen Potatoes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Imports of Frozen Peas (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US Exports of Frozen Peas (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Imports of Frozen Beans (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US Exports of Frozen Beans (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: US Imports of Frozen Leguminous Vegetables nes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: US Exports of Frozen Leguminous Vegetables nes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: US Imports of Frozen Spinach (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: US Exports of Frozen Spinach (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: US Imports of Frozen Sweet Corn (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: US Exports of Frozen Sweet Corn (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: US Imports of Frozen Mixtures of Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: US Exports of Frozen Mixtures of Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: US Imports of Frozen Strawberries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: US Exports of Frozen Strawberries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: US Imports of Frozen Raspberries, Blackberries, Mulberries, Currants, and Loganberries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: US Exports of Frozen Raspberries, Blackberries, Mulberries, Currants, and Loganberries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: US Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: US 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market - An Overview

Soaring Prices of Fresh Products Driving Demand for Frozen Vegetables and Fruits

Export & Import Statistics

Table 59: Canadian Imports of Frozen Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Canadian Exports of Frozen Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Canadian Imports of Frozen Fruits and Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Canadian Exports of Frozen Fruits and Nuts (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Canadian Imports of Frozen Potatoes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Canadian Exports of Frozen Potatoes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Canadian Imports of Frozen Peas (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Canadian Exports of Frozen Peas (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Canadian Imports of Frozen Beans (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Canadian Exports of Frozen Beans (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Canadian Imports of Frozen Leguminous Vegetables nes (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Canadian Imports of Frozen Spinach (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Canadian Imports of Frozen Sweet Corn (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Canadian Exports of Frozen Sweet Corn (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Canadian Imports of Frozen Mixtures of Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Canadian Exports of Frozen Mixtures of Vegetables (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Canadian Imports of Frozen Strawberries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Canadian Exports of Frozen Strawberries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Canadian Imports of Frozen Raspberries, Blackberries, Mulberries, Currants, and Loganberries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Canadian Exports of Frozen Raspberries, Blackberries, Mulberries, Currants, and Loganberries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

McCain Foods Limited - A Major Canadian Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Canadian Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

An Insight into Frozen Vegetables Market

Distribution of Frozen Vegetables

Frozen Fruits Market - An Overview

Table 82: Frozen Fruit Imports in Japan (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume and Value Sales by Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Popularity of Organic Fruits and Vegetables

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Japanese Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market - An Insight

Select Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Available/Consumed in Europe

Table 86: European Market for Frozen Food Products by Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Desserts, Frozen Dough & Bread Products, Frozen Fish, Frozen Meat, Frozen Potato Products, Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Vegetables and Ice Cream (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution Channels for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Trade Statistics

Table 87: Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Imports in Europe (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Imported Quantity by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Exports in Europe (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Exported Quantity by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: European Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: European 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: European Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: European 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Production & Consumption Trends

Table 95: Frozen Food Products Market in France (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Desserts, Frozen Dough & Bread Products, Frozen Fish, Frozen Meat, Frozen Potato Products, Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Vegetables and Ice Cream (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: French Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: French 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 99: German Market for Frozen Foods (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Desserts, Frozen Dough & Bread Products, Frozen Fish, Frozen Meat, Frozen Potato Products, Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Vegetables and Ice Cream (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 100: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: German Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: German 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 103: Italian Frozen Foods Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Fish, Frozen Meat, Frozen Potato Products, Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Vegetables, Ice Cream and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Italian Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Healthy Lifestyle Fuels Demand for Frozen Vegetables and Fruits

Table 107: Frozen Food Products Market in the UK (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovation Lends Respite to the Slow-Growing Frozen Foods Market

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: UK Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: UK 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: Demographic Changes Spur Growth

Table 111: Frozen Vegetables Market in Spain (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Region for Andalusia, Murcia, Navarra and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Spanish Market for Frozen Food Products (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 113: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Spanish Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Frozen Foods Consumption Continues to Grow

Russian Frozen Vegetables Market Records Phenomenal Growth

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 116: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Russian Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Poland

Ukraine

Turkey

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Focus on Select Markets

China

Frozen Potatoes

Frozen Strawberry

India

New Zealand

Taiwan

Singapore

Australia

Table 122: Australian Imports of Frozen Vegetables (2013-14): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Leading Players in In-Home Frozen Fruit Market in Australia (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patties Foods, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Simplot Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Focus on Select Markets

Brazil

Mexico

B.Market Analytics

Table 127: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Latin American Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Consumption Pattern in the Middle East

B.Market Analytics

Table 130: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Frozen Fruits and Frozen Vegetables Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 99) The United States (31) Canada (6) Japan (1) Europe (43) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (9) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (23) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (2) Latin America (3) Africa (2)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205328



