Global FRP Bridge Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRP Bridge market worldwide is projected to grow by US$30.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$43.4 Million by the year 2025, Glass Fiber will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$929.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Glass Fiber will reach a market size of US$2.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, B&B Frp Manufacturing Inc.; Bedford Reinforced Plastics; Creative Pultrusions, Inc.; Cts Bridges Ltd.; FiberCore Europe; Fiberline Composites A/S; Guardian Bridge Rapid Construction Inc.; Lifespan Structures Ltd.; STRONGWELL Corporation; Zellcomp Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

FRP Emerges as an Ideal Replacement Material for Traditional

Bridges

FRP - A Game Changing Material for Structures

FRP Bridge: Growing at a Healthy Rate

Global Competitor Market Shares

FRP Bridge Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

How Does FRP Compare to Steel Bridge

Rising Significance of FRP Composites in Construction Industry

Augurs Well for Material?s Use in Bridge Constructions &

Repairs

Global Fibre-Reinforced Polymers Market - Percentage Breakdown

of Production by End-Use Industry

Presence of Large Base of Bridges Requiring Immediate

Infrastructure Repair and Rehabilitation - Potential for FRP

Bridges Market

Composite Advantage Uses FRP Panels for Bridge Renovations

Carbon Fiber Composite Bridges: Creating Stronger Bridges

Use of Glass Fiber Polymer Composites Rises in Bridges

Construction and Rehabilitation

Modular FRP Bridges - An Overview

Vehicular FRP Bridge Decks - Meeting the Evolving Needs of

Transport Industry

Pedestrian FRP Bridge Decks: Low Cost Manufacturing Favors Market

TRIGLASS® High Performance Profiles for Buildings and

Infrastructure

Product Overview

Fibre-Reinforced Polymer: An Introduction

Traditional Materials Used in Construction of Bridges

Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Bridges - An Introduction

Significance of Composites in Bridge Constructions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

