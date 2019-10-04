Global FRP Pole Market to 2024 by End Use Industry, Process, Composite Material, Region, Key Players

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FRP Pole Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FRP pole market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2024

The future of the FRP pole market looks promising with opportunities in power transmission and distribution, lighting, and telecommunication industries. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for FRP poles in infrastructure projects, replacement of wooden poles, and the performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and concrete poles; these benefits include lightweight, rot and corrosion resistance, lower maintenance, and easy installation.

On the basis of comprehensive research, filament winding will remain the largest process type, supported by its ability of working with different thermoset resin systems. Pultrusion is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its higher productivity and lower cost.

America will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for FRP poles in new infrastructure projects, as well as replacement of metal, concrete, and wooden poles.

Some of the FRP pole companies profiled in this report include Valmont Industries, Petrofisa DO Brasil, Geotek Inc., Strongwell, CMT IIC, R.S. Technologies, Creative Pultrusions Inc., and Europoles GMBH are among the major suppliers of FRP poles.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in FRP pole industry by end use industry (power transmission and distribution, telecommunication, lighting, and others), process (filament winding, pultrusion, and centrifugal casting), material consumption (resin and fiber), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)?

Q.2 which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the FRP pole market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and competitive threats in this FRP pole market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this FRP pole market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the FRP pole market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the FRP pole market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 who are the major players in this FRP pole market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. FRP Pole Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: FRP Pole Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: FRP Pole Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Power Transmission and Distribution

3.3.2: Telecommunication

3.3.3: Lighting and Other Industries

3.4 FRP Pole Market by Process

3.4.1: Filament Winding

3.4.2: Pultrusion

3.4.3: Centrifugal Casting

3.5 Composite Materials in the FRP Pole Market

3.5.1: Fiber

3.5.2: Resin

3.5.2.1: Polyester

3.5.2.2: Polyurethane

3.5.2.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: FRP Pole Market by Region

4.2: North American FRP Pole Market

4.3: European FRP Pole Market

4.4: APAC and ROW FRP Pole Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the FRP Pole Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the FRP Pole Market by Process

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the FRP Pole Market by Composite Material

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the FRP Pole Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the FRP Pole Market

6.2.1: Capacity Expansion in the FRP Pole Market

6.2.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the FRP Pole Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: RS Technologies Inc.

7.2: Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

7.3: Valmont Industries

7.4: Geotek

7.5: Strongwe

7.6: Composite Materials Technology, LLC

7.7: Elsewedy Electric

7.8: Highland Industries, Inc.

7.9: Petrofisa do Brasil Ltd.

7.10: Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zgrjj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

