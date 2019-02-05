Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fruit and Vegetable Juices in Million Liters by the following Types: Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice, and <25% Juice), and Vegetable Juices.>



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 175 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ajeper SA

- Beijing Huiyuan Beverage and Food Group Co., Ltd.

- Birdseye Dairy, Inc.

- Campbell Soup Company

- Del Monte Foods, Inc.

- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.



FRUIT AND VEGETABLE JUICES MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Fruit & Vegetable Juices: Refreshing, Nutrition-Rich Juices for Health-Conscious Consumers

Fruit Juices Segment Dominates Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market

Orange Juice Leads Fruit Juice Market, Faces Threat from New Flavor Offerings

Table 1: Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Grape Juice, Mixtures of Juices, Orange Juice, Citrus Juice, Pineapple Juice, Tomato Juice and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Consumption of Orange Juice Worldwide (in '

Metric Tons) by Geographic Region/Country (2015/16 & 2016/17) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Vegetable Juices Market - High Nutrition and Low Calorie Attributes Favor Segment Growth

High-Value, Premium Juices: Promising Revival in Mature Developed Markets

Developing Regions Emerge as Lucrative Markets for Functional and Flavorful Health Juices

Table 3: World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Japan, Europe, Canada, and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market by Region (2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Demand for Organic Juices - A Promising Opportunity

Cold-Pressed Juices: A Market on Road to Rapid Growth

HPP-Treated Juices Capitalize on Growing Popularity of Cold- Pressed Juices

Development of New Juice Varieties to Foster Market Growth

Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood the Market

Table 5: Number of New Juice Launches in Select Leading Juice Consuming Countries (2013-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales

Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Megatrends Wielding Positive Influence on Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market

Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Table 7: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Table 9: Global Per Capita Disposable Income (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: GDP Per Capita PPP in US$ '000 for Select Countries (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Table 11: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Function as Support Structure for Maintaining Good Health

Table 14: Select Fruit Juices and their Nutritional Value

Heart Health Juices Flourish

Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Quitting Smoking

Cranberry Juice Helps Cure Intestinal Infections

Concord Grape Juice is Rich in Antioxidants

Orange Juice Lowers Kidney Stone Recurrence

Pomegranates Juice Provides Immense Health Benefits

Lemon Juice Helps in Weight Loss

Apple Juice for Maintaining Flawless Skin

Pink Grapefruit Juice High in Nutrients

Beta-Glucan Fruit Juices Lower Bad Cholesterol

Acknowledged Role of Fruit & Vegetable Juices in Weight Loss Drives Demand

Juice Diets Emerge as an Option for Diet Conscious Consumers

Fortified Drinks Continue Finding Favor among Consumers

Extraction of Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Juicing Vs Blending

Concentrated and Non-Concentrated Juices

Safe and Attractive Packaging Lures Consumers

New, Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies

Orange Juice Production Losing Share to Smaller Citrus Fruits

Table 15: Production of Fresh Oranges in Select Countries (2012/13-2016/17) (In '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Production of Orange Juice in Select Countries (2015/16 and 2016/17) (in '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Production of Fresh Tangerines/Mandarins in Select Countries (2015/16 and 2016/17) (In '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Production of Fresh Grapefruit in Select Countries (2015/16 and 2016/17) (In '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Orange Juice Prices on a Roller Coaster Ride

Orange Juice Lose Share Owing to Higher Health Benefits of Consuming Raw Oranges

Growing Demand for Unconventional Juices by Consumers

New Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Addressing Needs of Adult Customers

Issues & Challenges

Increasing Preference for Whole Fruits and Vegetables Hampers Growth

Fruit Vs Fruit Juice: An Ongoing Debate

Health Risks of Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Unpasteurized Juices Lead to Health Risk

Increasing Consumption of Fructose-based Juices Raises Risk of Diabetes and Obesity

Concerns over Sugar Content in Kids Juices

Table 19: Calorie Content in Select Beverages

Are Fruit Juices More Harmful Than Soda and Whole Milk?



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Fruit & Vegetable Juices - An Introduction

Types of Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Fruit Juices

Segmentation on the Basis of Concentration

100% Juice

25-99% Juice



<25% Juice >Segmentation on the Basis of Product Format

Frozen Concentrates

Chilled Ready-to-Serve Juices

Shelf Stable Juices

Segmentation on the Basis of Type of Fruit

Orange Juice: Most Popular Choice

Apple Juice

Grape Juice

Lemon Juice

Segmentation on the Basis of Packaging

Other Types of Segmentation

Premium Vs Economy

Age of the Target Market

Ethnic Segmentation

Standard Vs Novelty Flavors

Breakfast Vs All-day, All Occasion Drinks

Type of Storage

Calorie Content

Natural Vs Artificial

Nutritional Role of Fruit Juice in the Diets of Children

Table 20: Contribution of Fruit Juices to Nutrients Intake (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Substitutes/Alternatives

Nectars

Pulp/Puree/Concentrates

Banana Puree

Vegetable Juices



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Coca Cola and PepsiCo - Two Distinct Players in the World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market

Table 21: Leading Players in the Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Vendors Rely on M&A to Augment Operations

Select M&A Deals in the World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market (2015-2018)

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Ajeper SA (Peru)

Beijing Huiyuan Beverage and Food Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Birdseye Dairy, Inc. (USA)

Campbell Soup Company (USA)

Del Monte Foods, Inc. (USA)

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (USA)

Mott's LLP (USA)

Döhler Group (Germany)

Florida's Natural Growers (USA)

Golden Circle (Australia)

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Harvest Hill Beverage Company (USA)

Ito En Ltd. (Japan)

Kanegrade Limited (UK)

Lassonde Industries, Inc. (Canada)

Old Orchard Brands, LLC (USA)

Loblaw Companies Limited (Canada)

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)

PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)

Naked Juice Company (USA)

Tropicana Products, Inc. (USA)

Schweppes Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Shaanxi Hengtong Fruit Juice Group (China)

Tampico Beverages, Inc. (USA)

The Coca-Cola Company (USA)

The Minute Maid Company (USA)

Odwalla, Inc. (USA)

Welch Foods, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Tropicana Introduces Tropicana Coco Blends & Tropicana Kids

7-Eleven Unveils New 7-Select GO!Smart Juices

Tropicana Introduces Tropicana Essentials Juice Drinks

Tesco Launches Waste NOT Cold-Pressed Fruit & Vegetables Juices

INVO Rolls Out CoCo Collisions Juices

Evolution Fresh Launches Evolution Fresh® Daily Probiotic & Evolution Fresh® Complete Smoothies

Groupe Casino Unveils Three New Private Label Fruit Juice SKUs

Coca-Cola Launches Vegified Line of Vegetable & Fruit Juice Drinks in Ireland

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

SJB Brands Acquires Juice It Up

JAB Holding to Acquire Dr Pepper Snapple and Merge with Keurig Green Mountain

Lassonde Snaps Up Old Orchard Brands

Campbell Soup Company to Close Toronto Manufacturing Facility

PepsiCo India Seeks to Widen Tropicana Footprint

SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice to Acquire Appol Group

Malee Group to Acquire Majority Stake in Long Quan Safe Food JSC

Hip Cuisine Snaps Up Rawkin' Juice

Edeka Acquires Albi GmbH

Symrise to Acquire Cobell

MyGreens Acquires JusDivine

FitChef Acquires Nurish Juice



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market by Type

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Fruit Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Fruit Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years

2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 100% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for 100% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for 100% Juice by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 25-99% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for 25-99% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for 25-99% Juice by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for

<25% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for

<25% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for

<25% Juice by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 37: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market - An Overview

Table 40: US Shelf-Stable Juices Market by Juice Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apple Juice, Cranberry Juices, Grape Juice, Lemon/Lime Juice, Lemonade Juice, Orange Juice, Prune/Fig Juice, Sparkling Juice, Tomato/Vegetable Juice and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Concerns over High Sugar Levels in Juices Pull Down Market Growth

Declining Trend in Orange Production & Premiumization Strategy Lead to Increase in Juice Prices

Table 41: US Fresh Oranges Production in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Orange Juice Production in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US Orange Juice Consumption in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

100% Fruit Juices - The Largest Segment But Witnessing a Steady Decline

Latest 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines Recommend Consumption of 100% Juices

Product Innovation Focuses on Healthy Juices and Exotic Flavors

Fruit Juices Fast Losing their 'Healthy' Tag

Frozen Fruit and Juice Market Struggles to Maintain Growth

Table 44: US Refrigerated Juice and Juice Drinks Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apple Juice, Blended Juice, Cider, Grapefruit Juice, Juice & Juice Drink Smoothies, Lemonade Juice, Orange Juice, Vegetable Juice and Other Fruit Juices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Leading Refrigerated Orange Juices Brands in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Florida's Natural, Minute Maid, Simply Orange, Tropicana Pure, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Functional Fruit Juice Beverages Gaining Momentum

Table 46: Nutrients Available in Fruit Juices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Heart Health-Favoring Juices to Flourish

Grape Juice Market - Rising Grape Production Bodes Well for Growth

Competitive Scenario

Table 47: Leading Shelf Stable Bottled Fruit Drink Brands in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hawaiian Punch, Little Hug Fruit Barrels, Mott's, Snapple, Tampico, V8 Splash, Welch's, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Leading Bottled Fruit Juice Brands in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nestlé Juicy Juice, Ocean Spray, Old Orchard, V8 V Fusion, Welch's, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Leading Juice and Juice Drink Smoothie Brands in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bolthouse Farms, Naked Juice, Odwalla, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Leading Vegetable Juice/Cocktail Makers in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bolthouse Farms, Evolution Juice Harvest Corp., Naked Juice Co., Odwalla, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: US Juice Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Grocery Stores, Vending Machines, Other Domestic Channels and Exports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 53: US Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 54: US 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Low-Sugar Juices and Exotic Juices Gaining Momentum amidst Declining Consumption

Orange Juice Market

Shelf-Stable Fruit Drinks

Competitive Scenario

Table 55: Leading Players in the Canadian Juices Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lassonde Inc., Minute Maid Co., PepsiCo Beverages Canada, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regional Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Canadian Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 58: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Japan: A Major Consumer of Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Vegetable Juices Gain Traction

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Japanese Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 61: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 62: EU Production of Oranges, Tangerines/Mandarins, Grapefruit, and Lemons and Limes in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: EU Orange Juice Consumption in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European Apple Juice Market (2011-2014): Breakdown of Apple Juice Production in Billion Liters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Apple Juice Production in Select EU Countries (2014) (in Million Liters) (includes corresponding Graph/ Chart)

Vegetable Juices Emerge as Attractive Option for Consumers

New Juice Flavors and Versions Foray into the Market

Carton - Preferred Packaging for Fruit Juice and Nectar Packaging in Europe

Table 66: European Fruit Juice and Fruit Nectar Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Carton, Plastic, Glass and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: European Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: European Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 72: European 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

Maturing Market Limits Growth

Table 73: French Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple, Flavor Mixes, Grape, Orange, Pineapple and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: French Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carton, Glass, Plastic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: French Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 77: French 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 78: German Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple, Flavor Mixes, Grape, Orange, Vegetable and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: German Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carton, Glass, Plastic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Per Capita Consumption (in Liters) of Select Fruit Juice & Fruit Nectars in Germany (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Regional Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: German Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 83: German 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 84: Italian Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apricot, Flavor Mixes, Orange, Peach, Pear and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Italian Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carton, Glass, Plastic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Table 86: Leading Players in the Italian Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Off-Trade Value Sales for Conserve Italia, Zuegg SpA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Italian Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 89: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Snapshots

Table 90: UK Fruit Juice and Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple, Berries, Flavor Mixes, Orange, Pineapple, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: UK Fruit Juice and Nectars Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdow nof Volume Sales for Carton, Glass, Plastic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Juice Production to Experience Moderate Gains

Adverse Effect of Government's Health Campaign on Fruit and Juices Market

Juice and Smoothie Bars Industry Enjoys Healthy Growth

Competitive Scenario

Table 92: Leading Players in the UK Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Off-trade Value Sales for Tesco, Tropicana UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Newcomers Make Strong Gains in Fruit and Juices Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 94: UK Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 95: UK 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 96: Spanish Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carton, Glass and Plastic (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Spanish Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple, Flavor Mixes, Orange, Peach, Pineapple and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Spanish Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 100: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Poland

A.Market Analysis

Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market Experiences Rapid Growth

Table 101: Polish Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple, Flavor Mixes, Grapefruit, Orange, Vegetable and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Polish Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carton, Glass, Plastic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: Polish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Polish Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 105: Polish 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Russia

A.Market Analysis

A Fast Growing Market in Europe

Competitive Scenario

Table 106: Leading Players in the Russian Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Off-trade Value Sales for Lebedyansky OAO, Multon ZAO, Wimm-Bill-Dann Producty Pitaniya and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Russian Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 109: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.8 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Belgium

Finland

Greece

Table 110: Leading Players in the Greek Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Co SA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hungary

Ireland

Turkey

Regional Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 111: Rest of European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Rest of European Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 113: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Favorable Demographics Drive Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 119: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

The Largest Market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Table 120: China Accounts for about 1/5th Share of the World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Juice Production Continues to Witness Robust Growth

China's Leadership in Apple Juice Production Marketplace

Juice Drinks Losing Share to Healthier Beverages

Consumer Trends Shorten Product Life Cycles, Innovation Key to Sustaining Share

B.Market Analytics

Table 121: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Chinese Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 123: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

India - A Promising Market for Fruit & Vegetable Juices

High Sugar Content in Juices - A Emerging Concern for the Juice Market

Lack of Profitability in Fruit Cultivation Presents Challenge for India's Juice Makers

Competitive Scenario

Table 124: Leading Players in the Indian Packaged Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dabur India, PepsiCo, ITC and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Orange Juice Brands in India

B.Market Analytics

Table 125: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Indian Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 127: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Australia

Health Concerns Continue to Affect Sales in the Juice Market

Hong Kong

Malaysia

New Zealand

Thailand

Growing Health Concerns Propel Demand for Sugar-Free and Natural Fruit Juices

Taiwan

Introduction of Innovative Labeling Regulations and Marketing Strategies Propel Demand for Juices

B.Market Analytics

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.6 Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

A Market Laden with Opportunities

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Kenya

Juice Drinks Market Witnesses Healthy Growth

South Africa

A Promising Juice Market

Private Label Juice Records Strong Performance

South Africa - A Major Exporter of Juice Products to Africa

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

B.Market Analytics

Table 131: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 132: Middle East & African Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 133: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.7 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

A High Growth Market

Juices Production Remains Robust

B.Market Analytics

Table 134: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Latin American Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Latin American Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 139: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.7.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Brazil - The Leading Producer of Fresh Oranges and Orange Juice

Table 140: Brazil Fresh Oranges Production in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Brazil Orange Juice Production in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volatile Economy Impacts Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 142: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Brazilian Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 144: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.7.2 Rest of Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Argentina

Mexico

Sugar-Free and Low Calorie Juices Exhibit Considerable Growth

Competitive Scenario

Table 145: Leading Players in the Mexican Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Grupo Jumex, Grupo Lala, Jugos del Valle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 146: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 147: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and

<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 148: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% juice and



<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >

8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 175 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 199) The United States (66) Canada (3) Japan (10) Europe (72) - France (3) - Germany (15) - The United Kingdom (14) - Italy (13) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37) Middle East (2) Latin America (7) Africa (2)

