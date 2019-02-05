Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Industry
Feb 05, 2019, 17:12 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fruit and Vegetable Juices in Million Liters by the following Types: Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice, and <25% Juice), and Vegetable Juices.>
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 175 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ajeper SA
- Beijing Huiyuan Beverage and Food Group Co., Ltd.
- Birdseye Dairy, Inc.
- Campbell Soup Company
- Del Monte Foods, Inc.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.
FRUIT AND VEGETABLE JUICES MCP-2
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fruit & Vegetable Juices: Refreshing, Nutrition-Rich Juices for Health-Conscious Consumers
Fruit Juices Segment Dominates Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market
Orange Juice Leads Fruit Juice Market, Faces Threat from New Flavor Offerings
Table 1: Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Grape Juice, Mixtures of Juices, Orange Juice, Citrus Juice, Pineapple Juice, Tomato Juice and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Consumption of Orange Juice Worldwide (in '
Metric Tons) by Geographic Region/Country (2015/16 & 2016/17) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Vegetable Juices Market - High Nutrition and Low Calorie Attributes Favor Segment Growth
High-Value, Premium Juices: Promising Revival in Mature Developed Markets
Developing Regions Emerge as Lucrative Markets for Functional and Flavorful Health Juices
Table 3: World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Japan, Europe, Canada, and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market by Region (2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Demand for Organic Juices - A Promising Opportunity
Cold-Pressed Juices: A Market on Road to Rapid Growth
HPP-Treated Juices Capitalize on Growing Popularity of Cold- Pressed Juices
Development of New Juice Varieties to Foster Market Growth
Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood the Market
Table 5: Number of New Juice Launches in Select Leading Juice Consuming Countries (2013-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales
Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Megatrends Wielding Positive Influence on Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market
Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects
Table 7: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth
Table 9: Global Per Capita Disposable Income (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: GDP Per Capita PPP in US$ '000 for Select Countries (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
Table 11: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fruit and Vegetable Juices Function as Support Structure for Maintaining Good Health
Table 14: Select Fruit Juices and their Nutritional Value
Heart Health Juices Flourish
Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Quitting Smoking
Cranberry Juice Helps Cure Intestinal Infections
Concord Grape Juice is Rich in Antioxidants
Orange Juice Lowers Kidney Stone Recurrence
Pomegranates Juice Provides Immense Health Benefits
Lemon Juice Helps in Weight Loss
Apple Juice for Maintaining Flawless Skin
Pink Grapefruit Juice High in Nutrients
Beta-Glucan Fruit Juices Lower Bad Cholesterol
Acknowledged Role of Fruit & Vegetable Juices in Weight Loss Drives Demand
Juice Diets Emerge as an Option for Diet Conscious Consumers
Fortified Drinks Continue Finding Favor among Consumers
Extraction of Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Juicing Vs Blending
Concentrated and Non-Concentrated Juices
Safe and Attractive Packaging Lures Consumers
New, Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies
Orange Juice Production Losing Share to Smaller Citrus Fruits
Table 15: Production of Fresh Oranges in Select Countries (2012/13-2016/17) (In '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Production of Orange Juice in Select Countries (2015/16 and 2016/17) (in '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Production of Fresh Tangerines/Mandarins in Select Countries (2015/16 and 2016/17) (In '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Production of Fresh Grapefruit in Select Countries (2015/16 and 2016/17) (In '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Orange Juice Prices on a Roller Coaster Ride
Orange Juice Lose Share Owing to Higher Health Benefits of Consuming Raw Oranges
Growing Demand for Unconventional Juices by Consumers
New Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Addressing Needs of Adult Customers
Issues & Challenges
Increasing Preference for Whole Fruits and Vegetables Hampers Growth
Fruit Vs Fruit Juice: An Ongoing Debate
Health Risks of Fruit & Vegetable Juices
Unpasteurized Juices Lead to Health Risk
Increasing Consumption of Fructose-based Juices Raises Risk of Diabetes and Obesity
Concerns over Sugar Content in Kids Juices
Table 19: Calorie Content in Select Beverages
Are Fruit Juices More Harmful Than Soda and Whole Milk?
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fruit & Vegetable Juices - An Introduction
Types of Fruit and Vegetable Juices
Fruit Juices
Segmentation on the Basis of Concentration
100% Juice
25-99% Juice
<25% Juice >Segmentation on the Basis of Product Format
Frozen Concentrates
Chilled Ready-to-Serve Juices
Shelf Stable Juices
Segmentation on the Basis of Type of Fruit
Orange Juice: Most Popular Choice
Apple Juice
Grape Juice
Lemon Juice
Segmentation on the Basis of Packaging
Other Types of Segmentation
Premium Vs Economy
Age of the Target Market
Ethnic Segmentation
Standard Vs Novelty Flavors
Breakfast Vs All-day, All Occasion Drinks
Type of Storage
Calorie Content
Natural Vs Artificial
Nutritional Role of Fruit Juice in the Diets of Children
Table 20: Contribution of Fruit Juices to Nutrients Intake (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Substitutes/Alternatives
Nectars
Pulp/Puree/Concentrates
Banana Puree
Vegetable Juices
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Coca Cola and PepsiCo - Two Distinct Players in the World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market
Table 21: Leading Players in the Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Vendors Rely on M&A to Augment Operations
Select M&A Deals in the World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market (2015-2018)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Ajeper SA (Peru)
Beijing Huiyuan Beverage and Food Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Birdseye Dairy, Inc. (USA)
Campbell Soup Company (USA)
Del Monte Foods, Inc. (USA)
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (USA)
Mott's LLP (USA)
Döhler Group (Germany)
Florida's Natural Growers (USA)
Golden Circle (Australia)
Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Harvest Hill Beverage Company (USA)
Ito En Ltd. (Japan)
Kanegrade Limited (UK)
Lassonde Industries, Inc. (Canada)
Old Orchard Brands, LLC (USA)
Loblaw Companies Limited (Canada)
Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)
PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)
Naked Juice Company (USA)
Tropicana Products, Inc. (USA)
Schweppes Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Shaanxi Hengtong Fruit Juice Group (China)
Tampico Beverages, Inc. (USA)
The Coca-Cola Company (USA)
The Minute Maid Company (USA)
Odwalla, Inc. (USA)
Welch Foods, Inc. (USA)
5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Tropicana Introduces Tropicana Coco Blends & Tropicana Kids
7-Eleven Unveils New 7-Select GO!Smart Juices
Tropicana Introduces Tropicana Essentials Juice Drinks
Tesco Launches Waste NOT Cold-Pressed Fruit & Vegetables Juices
INVO Rolls Out CoCo Collisions Juices
Evolution Fresh Launches Evolution Fresh® Daily Probiotic & Evolution Fresh® Complete Smoothies
Groupe Casino Unveils Three New Private Label Fruit Juice SKUs
Coca-Cola Launches Vegified Line of Vegetable & Fruit Juice Drinks in Ireland
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
SJB Brands Acquires Juice It Up
JAB Holding to Acquire Dr Pepper Snapple and Merge with Keurig Green Mountain
Lassonde Snaps Up Old Orchard Brands
Campbell Soup Company to Close Toronto Manufacturing Facility
PepsiCo India Seeks to Widen Tropicana Footprint
SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice to Acquire Appol Group
Malee Group to Acquire Majority Stake in Long Quan Safe Food JSC
Hip Cuisine Snaps Up Rawkin' Juice
Edeka Acquires Albi GmbH
Symrise to Acquire Cobell
MyGreens Acquires JusDivine
FitChef Acquires Nurish Juice
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market by Type
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Historic Review for Fruit Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Fruit Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years
2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 100% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for 100% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for 100% Juice by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for 25-99% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for 25-99% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for 25-99% Juice by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for
<25% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Historic Review for
<25% Juice by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for
<25% Juice by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 37: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market - An Overview
Table 40: US Shelf-Stable Juices Market by Juice Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apple Juice, Cranberry Juices, Grape Juice, Lemon/Lime Juice, Lemonade Juice, Orange Juice, Prune/Fig Juice, Sparkling Juice, Tomato/Vegetable Juice and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Concerns over High Sugar Levels in Juices Pull Down Market Growth
Declining Trend in Orange Production & Premiumization Strategy Lead to Increase in Juice Prices
Table 41: US Fresh Oranges Production in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: US Orange Juice Production in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: US Orange Juice Consumption in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
100% Fruit Juices - The Largest Segment But Witnessing a Steady Decline
Latest 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines Recommend Consumption of 100% Juices
Product Innovation Focuses on Healthy Juices and Exotic Flavors
Fruit Juices Fast Losing their 'Healthy' Tag
Frozen Fruit and Juice Market Struggles to Maintain Growth
Table 44: US Refrigerated Juice and Juice Drinks Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apple Juice, Blended Juice, Cider, Grapefruit Juice, Juice & Juice Drink Smoothies, Lemonade Juice, Orange Juice, Vegetable Juice and Other Fruit Juices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Leading Refrigerated Orange Juices Brands in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Florida's Natural, Minute Maid, Simply Orange, Tropicana Pure, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Functional Fruit Juice Beverages Gaining Momentum
Table 46: Nutrients Available in Fruit Juices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Heart Health-Favoring Juices to Flourish
Grape Juice Market - Rising Grape Production Bodes Well for Growth
Competitive Scenario
Table 47: Leading Shelf Stable Bottled Fruit Drink Brands in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hawaiian Punch, Little Hug Fruit Barrels, Mott's, Snapple, Tampico, V8 Splash, Welch's, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Leading Bottled Fruit Juice Brands in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nestlé Juicy Juice, Ocean Spray, Old Orchard, V8 V Fusion, Welch's, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Leading Juice and Juice Drink Smoothie Brands in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bolthouse Farms, Naked Juice, Odwalla, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Leading Vegetable Juice/Cocktail Makers in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bolthouse Farms, Evolution Juice Harvest Corp., Naked Juice Co., Odwalla, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: US Juice Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Grocery Stores, Vending Machines, Other Domestic Channels and Exports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 53: US Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 54: US 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Low-Sugar Juices and Exotic Juices Gaining Momentum amidst Declining Consumption
Orange Juice Market
Shelf-Stable Fruit Drinks
Competitive Scenario
Table 55: Leading Players in the Canadian Juices Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lassonde Inc., Minute Maid Co., PepsiCo Beverages Canada, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regional Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Canadian Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 58: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Japan: A Major Consumer of Fruit and Vegetable Juices
Vegetable Juices Gain Traction
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Japanese Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 61: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 62: EU Production of Oranges, Tangerines/Mandarins, Grapefruit, and Lemons and Limes in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: EU Orange Juice Consumption in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: European Apple Juice Market (2011-2014): Breakdown of Apple Juice Production in Billion Liters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Apple Juice Production in Select EU Countries (2014) (in Million Liters) (includes corresponding Graph/ Chart)
Vegetable Juices Emerge as Attractive Option for Consumers
New Juice Flavors and Versions Foray into the Market
Carton - Preferred Packaging for Fruit Juice and Nectar Packaging in Europe
Table 66: European Fruit Juice and Fruit Nectar Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Carton, Plastic, Glass and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: European Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: European Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 72: European 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Maturing Market Limits Growth
Table 73: French Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple, Flavor Mixes, Grape, Orange, Pineapple and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: French Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carton, Glass, Plastic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: French Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 77: French 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 78: German Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple, Flavor Mixes, Grape, Orange, Vegetable and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: German Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carton, Glass, Plastic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Per Capita Consumption (in Liters) of Select Fruit Juice & Fruit Nectars in Germany (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
Regional Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: German Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 83: German 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 84: Italian Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apricot, Flavor Mixes, Orange, Peach, Pear and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Italian Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carton, Glass, Plastic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
Table 86: Leading Players in the Italian Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Off-Trade Value Sales for Conserve Italia, Zuegg SpA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 87: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Italian Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 89: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Snapshots
Table 90: UK Fruit Juice and Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple, Berries, Flavor Mixes, Orange, Pineapple, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: UK Fruit Juice and Nectars Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdow nof Volume Sales for Carton, Glass, Plastic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Juice Production to Experience Moderate Gains
Adverse Effect of Government's Health Campaign on Fruit and Juices Market
Juice and Smoothie Bars Industry Enjoys Healthy Growth
Competitive Scenario
Table 92: Leading Players in the UK Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Off-trade Value Sales for Tesco, Tropicana UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Newcomers Make Strong Gains in Fruit and Juices Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 94: UK Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 95: UK 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 96: Spanish Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carton, Glass and Plastic (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Spanish Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple, Flavor Mixes, Orange, Peach, Pineapple and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Spanish Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 100: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Poland
A.Market Analysis
Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market Experiences Rapid Growth
Table 101: Polish Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apple, Flavor Mixes, Grapefruit, Orange, Vegetable and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Polish Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Packaging Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carton, Glass, Plastic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 103: Polish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Polish Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 105: Polish 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Russia
A.Market Analysis
A Fast Growing Market in Europe
Competitive Scenario
Table 106: Leading Players in the Russian Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Off-trade Value Sales for Lebedyansky OAO, Multon ZAO, Wimm-Bill-Dann Producty Pitaniya and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 107: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Russian Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 109: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.8 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Belgium
Finland
Greece
Table 110: Leading Players in the Greek Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Co SA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hungary
Ireland
Turkey
Regional Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 111: Rest of European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Rest of European Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 113: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
Favorable Demographics Drive Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 119: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
The Largest Market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
Table 120: China Accounts for about 1/5th Share of the World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Juice Production Continues to Witness Robust Growth
China's Leadership in Apple Juice Production Marketplace
Juice Drinks Losing Share to Healthier Beverages
Consumer Trends Shorten Product Life Cycles, Innovation Key to Sustaining Share
B.Market Analytics
Table 121: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Chinese Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 123: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
India - A Promising Market for Fruit & Vegetable Juices
High Sugar Content in Juices - A Emerging Concern for the Juice Market
Lack of Profitability in Fruit Cultivation Presents Challenge for India's Juice Makers
Competitive Scenario
Table 124: Leading Players in the Indian Packaged Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dabur India, PepsiCo, ITC and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Orange Juice Brands in India
B.Market Analytics
Table 125: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Indian Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 127: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
Australia
Health Concerns Continue to Affect Sales in the Juice Market
Hong Kong
Malaysia
New Zealand
Thailand
Growing Health Concerns Propel Demand for Sugar-Free and Natural Fruit Juices
Taiwan
Introduction of Innovative Labeling Regulations and Marketing Strategies Propel Demand for Juices
B.Market Analytics
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.6 Middle East & Africa
A.Market Analysis
A Market Laden with Opportunities
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Kenya
Juice Drinks Market Witnesses Healthy Growth
South Africa
A Promising Juice Market
Private Label Juice Records Strong Performance
South Africa - A Major Exporter of Juice Products to Africa
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
B.Market Analytics
Table 131: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 132: Middle East & African Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 133: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.7 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
A High Growth Market
Juices Production Remains Robust
B.Market Analytics
Table 134: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 135: Latin American Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Latin American Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 139: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.7.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Brazil - The Leading Producer of Fresh Oranges and Orange Juice
Table 140: Brazil Fresh Oranges Production in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Brazil Orange Juice Production in '000 Metric Tons for Years 2012/13 through 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volatile Economy Impacts Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 142: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2>(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 143: Brazilian Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 144: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >7.7.2 Rest of Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Argentina
Mexico
Sugar-Free and Low Calorie Juices Exhibit Considerable Growth
Competitive Scenario
Table 145: Leading Players in the Mexican Juice Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Grupo Jumex, Grupo Lala, Jugos del Valle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 146: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 147: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Liters for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >Table 148: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% juice and
<25% Juice) and Vegetable Juice Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) >
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 175 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 199) The United States (66) Canada (3) Japan (10) Europe (72) - France (3) - Germany (15) - The United Kingdom (14) - Italy (13) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37) Middle East (2) Latin America (7) Africa (2)
