Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397828/?utm_source=PRN







The global market for Fruit & Vegetable Juices is projected to reach US$199.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Driven by their ability to enhance immunity, people are placing significant impetus on consuming vitamin and mineral-rich foods and beverages. Fueled by increasing demand, companies are including seed milk, smoothie, and juices under their portfolio of nutrient-rich food products. Consumption of Vitamin C and A-rich diet offers protection from various viruses as well as infections. There is currently no evidence to prove effectiveness of Vitamin C in preventing corona virus transmission. However, various researchers are hopeful of using intravenous (IV) infusion of vitamin C as an effective technique for treating COVID-19 patients. Oranges and grapes comprise sufficient quantities of vitamin B-6, vitamin B-9, and zinc that enable body to quickly recover from cold and fever. Consuming carrots, oranges, and apples ensure protection from various harmful bacteria and viruses. To address rising health concerns, Minimalist Baker introduced three root vegetables juice. The natural beverage strengthens immune system, along with treating various inflammatory symptoms such as runny nose, body aches, and coughs. The juice comprises vitamin B-6, vitamin B-9, and vitamin C that are especially beneficial for persons suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.



Tomatoes are rich source of vitamin B-9, vitamin B-6, vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium that decreases risk of contracting serious ailments. Driven by various advantages associated with its consumption, Simply Recipes launched natural tomato juice recipe. Consuming Vitamin D through sunlight, supplements, and diet minimizes risks of contracting respiratory infections such as flu and pneumonia. Consequently, several healthcare practitioners are advising people to increase intake of probiotic-rich Greek yogurt and milk. Strawberries, oats, and kiwis comprise sufficient quantities of vitamin B-9, vitamin K, and Vitamin C. Several companies introduced vitamin C

rich strawberry and kiwi juices under their range of natural beverages. In order to tap the available opportunity, Feel Good Foodie launched its recipe for preparing strawberry mango smoothie. Watermelon is a rich source of arginine and vitamin C that improves immunity as well as offers relief from muscle soreness. Driven by various health benefits associated with its use, various companies are now offering watermelon mint juices. Consumption of pumpkin seeds enhances bone strength, mental health, improves hair and skin features. Pumpkin seeds are an effective source of zinc that improves immunity and decreases inflammation. Scientists in Australia are undertaking research for ascertaining efficiency of zinc in treating various respiratory ailments including COVID-19. Consuming vegetable green juices enhances immune system, thereby ensuring protection from cold and fever. Green apple, lettuce, and kale based vegetable juice offers sufficient quantities of vitamin A, vitamin B-9, and potassium, and magnesium for consumers.



Driven by increasing concerns for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, demand for nutritional drinks, smoothies, and juices is exhibiting a significant increase. Restrictions on restaurants, hotels, fairs, and large events in several countries are leading to an almost zero demand for items that are mostly consumed outside home. Consequently, several suppliers that deliver to restaurants, hotels, work canteens, and airlines, among others are witnessing drastic decline in their orders. The world is witnessing a huge transition in regards to the places wherein people prefer eating and sourcing food; a well as the product designs and types that the consumers prefer to purchase. Also, in the fruit juice segment, consumers are likely to opt for one-liter juice boxes instead of on-the-go smoothies. Processors are likely to benefit the most by transitioning production towards sales channels and products that address at-home consumption. While juices have evolved to become a choice of beverage across the globe due to the presence adequate nutrients such as minerals, antioxidants and vitamins, these products lack fibers that are generally found in fruits or vegetables. Fruit and vegetable juices market is also being restrained by the increasing demand for substitute beverages, such as carbonated soft drinks, particularly among younger consumers, and growing concerns about the quality and origin of fruits and vegetables that are used for preparing juices are other major challenges confronting the market. The lack of proper manufacturing practices has the potential to reduce the nutritional value of fruits/fruit juices, and also result in food-borne pathogens, microbial growth and related complications. There are set standards in some countries for the highest permissible level for microbes in fruit juices, fruits and related products. While in some developed countries, quality of these products is strictly maintained in conformance to regulations, the same is not seen in several developing nations.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AJE

Birdseye Dairy Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Doehler Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

Florida`s Natural Growers

Golden Circle

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd.

Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Ito En Ltd.

Kanegrade Limited

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Loblaw Companies Limited

Mott`s LLP

Naked Juice Company

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Odwalla Inc.

Old Orchard Brands LLC

PepsiCo Inc.

Schweppes Australia Pty Ltd.

Tampico Beverages Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

The Minute Maid Company

Tropicana Products Inc.

Welch Foods Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397828/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession II-1

Focus on Healthy Living Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand

for Natural Beverages II-2

Vitamin C-based Beverages and Food Products Find Favor As

Immunity Boosting Products II-3

At-home Consumption Products Find Favor II-3

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP II-4

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-6

Fruit & Vegetable Juices: An Introduction II-6

Fruit Juices II-7

Popular Fruit Juices II-8

Vegetable Juices II-8

Fruit & Vegetable Juices: Refreshing, Nutrition Rich Juices for

Health Conscious Consumers II-9

Fruit Juices Segment Dominates Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market II-10

Vegetable Juices: High Nutrition and Low Calorie Attributes

Support Market II-11

Developing Regions Emerge as Lucrative Markets for Functional

and Flavorful Health Juices II-12

In Highly Mature Developed Markets, Premium Juices Present

Growth Opportunities II-12

Competition II-13

Exhibit 2: Leading Players in the Global Fruit and Vegetable

Juice Market: 2019 II-13

Vendors Rely on M&A to Strengthen Operations II-14

World Brands II-14

Recent Market Activity II-19



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-21



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-23

Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Critical Support for Overall Health

and Wellbeing II-23

Exhibit 3: Select Fruit Juices and their Nutritional Value II-24

Heart Health Juices Flourish II-24

Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Quitting Smoking II-24

Cranberry Juice Helps Cure Intestinal Infections II-25

Concord Grape Juice is Rich in Antioxidants II-25

Orange Juice Lowers Kidney Stone Recurrence II-25

Pomegranates Juice Provides Immense Health Benefits II-25

Lemon Juice Helps in Weight Loss II-26

Apple Juice for Maintaining Flawless Skin II-26

Pink Grapefruit Juice High in Nutrients II-26

Beta-Glucan Fruit Juices Lower Bad Cholesterol II-26

Acknowledged Role of Fruit & Vegetable Juices in Weight Loss

Drives Demand II-27

Juice Diets Find Favor Among Diet Conscious Consumers II-29

Product Innovation, Climate Change & Sustainability:

Significant Implications for Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market II-29

Orange Juice: The Most Popular Fruit Juice Variant II-29

Exhibit 4: Global Consumption of Orange Juice (in 000 Metric

Tons) by Region/Country for the Years 2015/16 through 2019/20 II-30

Orange Juice Production Trends Impact Orange Juice Supplies II-31

Exhibit 5: Global Production of Orange Juice (in 000 Metric

Tons) by Region/Country for the Years 2015/16 through 2019/20 II-31

Exhibit 6: Global Production of Fresh Oranges (in ?000 Metric

Tons) by Country/Region for the Years 2015/16 through 2019/20 II-32

Consumption of Raw Oranges Finds Favor Over Juices II-33

Orange Prices Surge Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic II-33

Concentrated Lemon Juice Market: Reduced Harvest Impacts the

Market II-33

Organic Juices: A Promising Market Segment II-34

Cold-Pressed Juices: A Market on Road to Rapid Growth II-35

HPP-Treated Juices Capitalize on Growing Popularity of Cold-

Pressed Juices II-36

Development of New Juice Varieties to Foster Market Growth II-36

Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood Promise

Growth II-37

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Specific to Meet the Needs of Adult

Customers II-37

Innovative Technology Aligning with Sugar-Reduction Trend in

Vegetable & Fruit Juice Market II-38

Vegetable & Fruit Juice Market Witnesses Increasing Attention

on Exciting Ingredients II-38

Appealing Natural Flavors II-39

Vegetable & Fruit Juices Gain Increasing Attention as Natural

Sweeteners II-39

Demand Rises for Unconventional Juices by Consumers II-40

Mounting Competition and Pressure on Bottom Lines Drive Juice

Producers to Focus on New Technologies II-40

Extraction of Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Juicing Vs Blending II-40

Concentrated and Non-Concentrated Juices II-41

Safe and Attractive Packaging: An Essential Factor for Consumers II-41

Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies II-42

Fortified Drinks Grow in Popularity among Consumers II-42

Vegetable & Fruit Juices: Consuming Juices with Pinch of Caution II-42

Increasing Preference for Whole Fruits and Vegetables Hampers

Growth II-43

Fruit Vs Fruit Juice: An Ongoing Debate II-43

Concerns over Health Risks of Fruit & Vegetable Juices II-44

Unpasteurized Juices Lead to Health Risk II-44

Increasing Consumption of Fructose-based Juices Raises Risk of

Diabetes and Obesity II-44

Concerns over Sugar Content in Kids Juices II-44

Fruit Juices VS Soda and Whole Milk II-45

Megatrends Wielding Influence on Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market II-46

Ballooning Global Population II-46

Exhibit 7: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 II-47

Urbanization Trend II-47

Exhibit 8: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P II-48

Exhibit 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050 II-49

Burgeoning Middle Class Population II-49

Exhibit 10: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030 II-50

Exhibit 11: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 II-51



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-52

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-52



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-53



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 II-54



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruit Juices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-55



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fruit Juices by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-56



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruit Juices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-57



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable

Blends by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-58



Table 8: World Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Blends by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-59



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Blends

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-60



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Juices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-61



Table 11: World Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-62



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-63



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-64



Table 14: World Historic Review for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-65



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-66



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Convenience

Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-67



Table 17: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-68



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-69



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-70



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-71



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution

Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-72



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market: An Overview III-1

Exhibit 12: US Shelf-Stable Juices Market: Breakdown of Value

Sales (in %) by Juice Category for 2020E III-2

Orange Production Trends & Premiumization Strategy: Critical

for Orange Juices Market III-2

Exhibit 13: US Fresh Oranges Production (in '000 Metric Tons)

for Years 2015/16 through 2019/20 III-3

Exhibit 14: US Orange Juice Production in ('000 Metric Tons)

for Years 2015/16 through 2019/20 III-4

Exhibit 15: US Orange Juice Consumption (in '000 Metric Tons)

for Years 2015/16 through 2019/20 III-4

100% Fruit Juices Find Favor Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak III-5

High Sugar Containing Fruit Juices Fast Losing their Healthy Tag III-5

Product Innovation Focuses on Healthy Juices and Exotic Flavors III-5

Frozen Fruit and Juice Market Remains Stable III-6

Exhibit 16: US Refrigerated Juice and Juice Drinks Market

Breakdown of Value Sales by Juice Type: 2020E III-7

Functional Fruit Juice Beverages Gaining Momentum III-7

Heart Health-Favoring Juices Continue to Flourish III-8

Dietary Guidelines for Americans Recommend Consumption of 100%

Juices III-8

High Sugar Levels in Juices: A Major Concern III-8

Competitive Scenario III-9

Exhibit 17: Leading Shelf Stable Bottled Fruit Drink Brands in

the US: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Brand for 2019 III-10

Exhibit 18: Refrigerated Lemonades Market in the US: Breakdown

of Value Sales (in %) by Leading Brand for 2019 III-10

Exhibit 19: Refrigerated Orange Juices Market in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Brands for 2019 III-11

Exhibit 20: Juice and Juice Drink Smoothies Market in the US:

Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Leading Brands for 2019 III-11

Market Analytics III-12

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable

Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-12



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices by

Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and

Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-13



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-14



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-15



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 III-16



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and

Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-17



CANADA III-18

Market Overview III-18

Exhibit 21: Canadian Juices Market Breakdown of Value Sales (in %)

by Company for 2019 III-19

Market Analytics III-20

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &

Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-20



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and

Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-21



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-22



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-23



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-24



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and

Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-25



JAPAN III-26

Market Overview III-26

Market Analytics III-27

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &

Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-27



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and

Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-28



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-29



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-30



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-31



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and

Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-32



CHINA III-33

China: The Largest Market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices III-33

Confluence of Favorable Factors Bolsters Chinese Orange Juice

Market III-33

China?s Leadership in Apple Juice Production Marketplace III-34

Market Analytics III-35

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &

Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 41: China Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and

Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-36



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-38



Table 44: China Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-39



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and

Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-40



EUROPE III-41

Market Overview III-41

Exhibit 22: Per Capita Consumption of Select Fruit Juices &

Nectars (in Liters) in Select Countries for 2019 III-41

Exhibit 23: EU Production of Oranges, Tangerines/Mandarins,

Grapefruit, and Lemons and Limes (in '000 Metric Tons) for

Years 2015/16 through 2019/20 III-42

Exhibit 24: EU Orange Juice Consumption (in '000 Metric Tons)

for Years 2015/16 through 2019/20 III-42

Vegetable Juices Emerge as Attractive Option for Consumers III-43

Carton: The Preferred Packaging for Fruit Juice and Nectar

Packaging in Europe III-43

Exhibit 25: European Fruit Juice and Fruit Nectar Market by

Packaging Type for 2019 III-44

Market Analytics III-45

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 III-45



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-46



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-47



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &

Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-48



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and

Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-49



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-50



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-51



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-52



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and

Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-53



FRANCE III-54

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &

Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-54



Table 56: France Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and

Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-55



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-56



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-57



Table 59: France Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices

by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-58



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and

Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-59



GERMANY III-60

Market Overview III-60

Exhibit 26: Per Capita Consumption of Select Fruit Juices in

Germany (in Liters) for 2019 III-60

Exhibit 27: German Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type

(in %) for 2019 III-61

Exhibit 28: German Fruit Juice Market by Packaging (in %) for

2020E III-61

Market Analytics III-62

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &

Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-62



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable

Blends and Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-63



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-64



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and

Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-65



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable

Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-66



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397828/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

