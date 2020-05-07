Global Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market Forecasts to 2025, with Focus on Key Players Sunopta, Cargill and Olam International

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fruit and vegetable pieces and powders market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Growing health consciousness enables consumers not to compromise on the safety of the food and beverages they consume. This enables them to spend more on healthy food, such as superfruits, rather than on artificial food with flavours, colours, and preservatives, thereby increasing their expenditure levels.



Factors, such as increased customer health awareness, and the stringent rules set by food regulatory bodies, are resulting in a decline in the usage of artificial flavours and additives, among food products, which, in turn, boosts the market for natural fruit and vegetable ingredients.



Key Market Trends



Increase In Demand For Natural Ingredients In The Food And Beverage Industry



The rapid expansion of the processed and packaged food industry is expected to accelerate the demands for natural food additives, eventually driving the sales of fruit and vegetable extracts. The global marketplace has witnessed an increase in the extraction of bioactive compounds, from fruits and vegetables, to be utilized as natural additives for the food industry. Natural ingredients, such as fruit and vegetable concentrates, are predicted to gain a higher share in the developing markets of Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period. This rising awareness about the ingredients used in the products, coupled with increasing health consciousness, and the use of natural and organic food products, is expected to favor the fruit and vegetable pieces and powders market.



Europe to dominate the global market



Europe offers a favorable geographical location for fruit and vegetable pieces and powders manufacturers, with well-developed transportation channels and well-situated food processors, export facilities for transport of food vegetable powders and pieces to other EU countries. The demand for ingredients sourced from fruits and vegetables, like avocadoes, berries, mangoes, etc., is high in the European region, as they form an important part of the local cuisines and staple food, such as bakery products.



Competitive Landscape



The global fruit and vegetable pieces and powders market is highly fragmented with many local and international players competing for market share. Agrana holds the dominant position in the market. Other major players in the market include SunOpta Inc., Olam International, Kanegrade Ltd, and Dohler Group.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ingredient Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Market Share Ana

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Sunopta Inc.

6.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.3 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

6.4.4 Agrana Beteiligungs AG

6.4.5 Cargill Inc.

6.4.6 Olam International

6.4.7 Kanegrade Ltd

6.4.8 European Freeze Dry Ltd

6.4.9 Dohler Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



Companies Mentioned



