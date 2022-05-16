Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Report 2022-2027 - Rise in Demand for Health and Innovations Leads to the Advancement of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Machinery

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market by Product Type (Fresh, Fresh-cut, Canned, Frozen, Dried & Dehydrated, Convenience), Equipment Type, Operation (Automatic, Semi-automatic), Processing Systems & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the fruit and vegetable processing market is estimated to account for nearly USD 8.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 11.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022.

The processed fruit and vegetable market is driven by the increase in the need for convenience due to busy customer lifestyles. Further, growth in per-capita income has resulted in greater demand for ready-to-eat and on-the-go food items.

This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for processed products. The outlook on the growth of the fruit and vegetable processing market is expected to remain positive due to the high growth in the industry.

Fillers segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in 2022



The fruit & vegetable processing equipment market, by type, is segmented into pre-processing, peeling/inspection/slicing, washing & dewatering, fillers, seasoning system, packaging & handling, and others. Among these types of equipment, the fillers segment is projected to account for the largest share of the fruit & vegetable processing equipment market by 2027 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.1%, in terms of value from 2022.

The equipment used in each processing line differs as per the end product. For instance, for fresh products, the processing line includes washers and packaging/sealing equipment, and for preserved products, the line includes washers, peeling/slicing/cutting equipment (if required), fillers (addition of vinegar/acetic acid), and packaging equipment



The automatic mode of operation segment in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2027



On the basis of mode of operation, the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is segmented into the automatic and semi-automatic mode of operation. Based on mode of operation, automatic segment is projected to record the highest growth in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market between 2022 and 2027.



International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that can conduct pre-processing and actual processing operations and packaging of food products. Due to the availability of such fully automated and integrated processing lines, operational efficiencies and proper control of production process are achieved. Fully automatic processing lines form a critical part of huge manufacturing units and help achieve economies of scale.

The market for automated processing lines is saturated in developed regions, predominantly in the US, Canada, and Western & Central European countries, while developing regions such as Asia Pacific are projected to exhibit a higher rate of adoption of these systems.



The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is projected to witness high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period



The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the growing population, rising income, and rapid urbanization.

Due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand, students and workers of urban areas, in particular, prefer bakery products as snacks. In China, imported fruit and vegetable products have become a trend due to their better quality and packaging.

These factors support the growth of markets for processed fruit and vegetable products. Over the years, the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in this region has grown rapidly due to the growing fruit and vegetable processing industries. The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region.



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

The key manufacturers of processing equipment for fruits & vegetables include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Buhler Group (Switzerland), FTNON (Netherlands), GEA Group AG (Germany), JBT Corporation (US), Krones AG (Germany), Maxwell Chase Technologies (US), Meyer Industries (US), Scholle Packaging (US), and Turatti s.r.l (Italy).



Premium Insights

Emerging Economies Offer Opportunities for Market Growth

Fillers Formed the Equipment Type and North America Was the Largest Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market

Automatic Equipment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period (USD Million)

North America to Lead the Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market Share (Value)

to Lead the Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market Share (Value) Fillers to Dominate During the Forecast Period (USD Million)

The US Accounted for the Largest Share (Value) of the Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment in 2021

Market Dynamics

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market

Drivers

Increase in Fruit & Vegetable Processing and Qsrs in the Indian Foodservice Industry

Rise in Demand for Health and Innovations Leads to the Advancement of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Machinery

Rise in Focus on Production and Operational Efficiency Demand New Technologies for Fruit & Vegetable Processing

Demand for Hygienic Food Packaging is on Rise

Automation and Robotics in Processing Equipment

Restraints

Increase in Cost of Production due to Rise in Energy, Labor and Maintenance Costs

Stringent Government Regulations in Europe

Opportunities

Government Initiatives and Investments to Expand the Processed Food Sector in Developing Regions

Post-Sales Service Contracts

Challenges

Lack of Infrastructural Support in Developing Countries

Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market

Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market

Drivers

Growth in Demand for Exotic Fruits and Vegetables due to a Boom in the Hospitality Industry

Growth in Demand for Convenience Food Products

Increased Presence of Modern Retail Outlets

Higher Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Restraints

Incidences of Food Recall

Complex Supply Chain and High Inventory Carrying Cost

Opportunities

Growth in Demand for Vegan Food Products

International Trade of Crops Impacting Food Safety Standards

Development of Emerging Economies

Challenges

Physiological Deterioration and Infections

Volatility in Market Prices of Fresh Produce

Case Study Analysis

Optimal Maintenance Costs and Higher Juice Production Reliability

Growing Demand for Quality Within the Production Line of an African Producer of Juices, Nectar, and Still Drinks

High-Quality Produce Reaches Grocery Store Shelves

To Avoid Losses due to False Inspection, Matrox Imaging Library Found a Solution Using Automatic Machinery

Compact Potato Flakes Production Line

Kiron Food Processing Technologies Catered to a Growing Demand for Potato Flakes Because of Wide Application in the Food Industry

Company Profiles

Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag

Alfa Laval

Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd

Bigtem Makine A.S.

Bk Engineers

Bonduelle

Buhler Group

Conagra Brands

Diana Group S.A.S.

Dole Food

Fenco Food Machinery S.R.L

Finis

Foodcons GmbH & Co. Kg

Gea Group

Greencore Group

Harshad Food Equipments

Heat and Control, Inc.

Jbt Corporation

Juicing Dot Systems Inc.

Krones Ag

Kroniteck-Food Processing Machines

Marel

Neologic Engineers Private Limited

Nestle

Octofrost

Olam International

Pepsico Inc.

Raje Agro Food

Sahyadri Farms

Sealtech Engineers

Shiva Engineers

Svz International B.V.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

The Kraft Heinz Company

Wootzano Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqd87v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets