Global Fuel Cards Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 - Efficient Fleet Administration With the Help of Enhanced Data Capture

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Cards Market by Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A fuel card, also known as a fleet card, is a payment card, which is used to manage different types of expenses associated with vehicles such as vehicle maintenance, fuel filling, vehicle servicing and others. In addition, major oil and other specialized credit card companies provide fuel card to provide their customers & employees with different benefits and improve their market value.



Transporting companies majorly use fuel cards to provide delivery services and ridesharing services. Furthermore, the increase in popularity of fuel card among end users, owing to its benefits, such as comprehensive reporting and real-time expense track of these fleets, drives the growth of the market. In addition, implementation of fuel cards eliminates manual tasks, such as auditing and submission of receipts, while profiting the corporate with discounted fuel price offers.



Need for improved fuel management and penetration of digital transaction solutions in the transport industry drive the growth of the market. In addition, efficient fleet administration with the help of enhanced data capture fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, the lack of security measures hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of telematics with fuel cards and an increase in demand for fuel cards from developing nations are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.



The key players profiled in the fuel card market analysis are British Petroleum, Engen, ExxonMobil, First National Bank, FleetCor, Oilibya, Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, U. S. Bancorp, and Wex Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fuel card market forecast along with the current & future trends to understand the imminent investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global fuel card market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Global Data Extraction Market

3.3. Case Studies

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Need for Improved Fuel Management

3.4.1.2. Penetration of Digital Transaction Solutions

3.4.1.3. Efficient Fleet Administration With the Help of Enhanced Data Capture

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Dearth of Security Measure

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increase in Demand from Developing Countries

3.4.3.2. Integration of Telematics With Fuel Cards

3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Fuel Cards Market

3.5.1. Impact on Market Size

3.5.2. Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact

3.5.3. Regulatory Framework

3.5.4. Economic Impact

3.5.5. Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact

3.5.6. Opportunity Window



Chapter 4: Fuel Cards Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Branded

4.2.1. Key Market Trends

4.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.4. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Universal

4.4. Merchant



Chapter 5: Fuel Cards Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Fuel Refill

5.2.1. Key Market Trends

5.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.4. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Parking

5.4. Vehicle Services

5.5. Toll Charge



Chapter 6: Fuel Cards Market by Region

6.1. Overview



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. BP Plc

7.2. Engen Petroleum Ltd

7.3. Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.4. Firstrand Bank Limited

7.5. Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.

7.6. Libya Oil Holdings Ltd.

7.7. Puma

7.8. Royal Dutch Shell plc

7.9. U. S. Bancorp

7.10. Wex Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aicily

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

