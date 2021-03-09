Global Fuel Cell for Prime Power Market Value to Increase by 767.42 MW During 2021-2025 | 38% Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

The growing focus on reducing the dependence on fossil fuels and cutting down GHG emissions has increased the demand for clean energy technologies. Fuel cells generate electricity and thermal heat efficiently and can partially supplement the grid needs and reduce the load on the grid. Many such benefits are encouraging governments across the world to provide funding and incentives to increase the adoption of fuel cell technology. For instance, in 2018, the government of South Korea provided an 80% subsidy on the purchase and installation of fuel cells in the residential sector. The availability of such supportive government policies is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Fuel Cell for Prime Power Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product

The PEMFC segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The advantages of PEMFC fuel cells such as fast start-up time, low operating temperature, compactness, sustainable operations in high energy density, and low emissions will be crucial in driving the market demand. In addition, the development of zero energy buildings will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

APAC emerged as the largest market for fuel cell for prime power in 2020 with a 32% market share. Factors such as advances in technology and increasing investment in fuel cell technology are driving the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, increasing emphasis on curbing GHG emissions is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Vendors Covered in the Fuel Cell for Prime Power Market

The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Bloom Energy

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Doosan Corp.

FuelCell Energy Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Linde AG

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Plug Power Inc.

Solid Power Inc.

Fuel Cell for Prime Power Market Report: Reasons to Purchase

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

View Our Market Snapshot Before Purchasing

Browse Similar Reports on Utilities:

Global Fuel Cell Market – Global fuel cell market is segmented by product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and others), application (transport, stationary, and portable), and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Battery Analyzers Market – Global battery analyzers market is segmented by product (portable and stationary) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/fuel-cell-for-prime-power-market-industry-analysis



SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

