Global Fuel Cell Market 2019-2024: Focus on Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Direct Methanol Fuel Cells, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

The global fuel cell market reached a value of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2018.

The global fuel cell market reached a value of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2018.

A fuel cell refers to an electrochemical cell which converts the chemical energy from a fuel to electricity. The major components of a fuel cell include anode, cathode and electrolyte. Some of the advantages offered by fuel cells are energy-efficiency, high operating time, ease of maintenance, etc. Apart from this, they are environment-friendly in nature as they prevent production of air pollutants or greenhouse gases. Owing to this, they are used to provide power to vehicles like forklifts, automobiles, buses, boats, motorcycles, etc.

Various initiatives and favourable policies by governments supporting the use of sustainable energy substitutes represents one of the major factors catalysing the growth of the global fuel cell market. Moreover, as fuel cells do not require conventional fuels such as oil or gas, it reduces economic dependence on oil producing countries, thereby broadening the growth prospects of the market. Other growth inducing factors include technological advancements, constant depletion of fossil fuels and rising awareness about the benefits of fuel cells.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach a value US$ 9.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:



Based on the type, the market has been segmented as proton exchange membrane fuel cells, solid oxide fuel cells, molten carbonate fuel cells, direct methanol fuel cells, phosphoric acid fuel cells and others. Proton exchange membrane fuel cells currently account for the highest market share.

On the basis of application, stationary represents the largest segment, followed by transportation, portable and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific , North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America . Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market.

