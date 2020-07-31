Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis and Outlook 2020-2025 by Application, Type and Region

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fuel Cell Market Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fuel cell market has witnessed significant growth in the last two years, mainly due to the introduction of government initiatives in key markets, innovations in financing and business models, and increasing investment from the private sector. Additionally, a growing number of countries have come up with industry targets that have to be met and policies that directly support investment in hydrogen technologies.



Many fuel cell manufacturers and automotive OEMs are investing in increasing manufacturing capacity to reduce costs and cater to demand in the coming years. In the long term, FCEV deployment is expected to be significant. However, currently, despite several benefits, FCEVs' mass-market adoption is limited by three major problems: high costs, technical challenges, and lack of distribution infrastructure and hydrogen production.



Fuel cells are making inroads into the stationary power generation market. In 2019, the stationary application was the largest segment of the fuel cell market. While the transportation segment is expected to pick up the pace during the forecast period owing to the increasing availability of hydrogen refueling stations across different nations, mass production at full scale globally is expected to come to fruition around 2021 and 2022.



With increasingly stringent emissions regulations, expectations regarding the future FCV market are growing, but the uptake is predicted to be significant only in the long term. This is because of the considerable barriers, including achievement of cost reductions by OEMs, development of infrastructure, and identification and standardization of the most efficient solution for hydrogen production. Despite the above constraints, various policy options could be put into action to promote and accelerate FCVs adoption.



Study Coverage



The report provides insights into the current global and regional market demand scenario and its outlook. The study offers a detailed analysis of various factors instrumental in affecting the growth of the fuel cell market. The report also addresses present and future market opportunities, market trends, developments, and the impact of COVID-19 on the fuel cell market, important commercial developments, regions, and segments poised for the fastest-growth, competitive landscape. Further, fuel cell market size, and demand forecast, growth rates will also be provided in the report.



Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. RESEARCH SCOPE & METHODOLOGY



3. MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.6 Market Size and Forecast



4. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. MARKET SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.2 Stationary

5.1.3 Portable

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 PEMFC

5.2.2 SOFC

5.2.3 DMFC

5.2.4 PAFC

5.2.5 Other Types



6. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Rest of the World



7. KEY COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

7.2 Bloom Energy Corporation

7.3 Doosan Corporation

7.4 FuelCell Energy Inc.

7.5 Hydrogenics Corporation

7.6 Plug Power Inc.

7.7 SFC Energy AG



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M&A, JV, Partnerships and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS



