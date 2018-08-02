Global Fuel Ethanol Market 2018-2027: Analysis by Type of Feedstock, Product, Application, End-User, and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fuel Ethanol Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fuel Ethanol Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include demand of cost-effective technologies in emerging countries, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and government support and rising demand for process engineering for improving biotechnological production of ethanol.

By type of feedstock, the market is segregated into biomass, food waste, starchy grains, fuel crops (Algae), industrial waste, fossil fuel, corn, forest waste, sugar crops and agricultural waste.

Depending upon Product, market is divided into cellulosic, starch-based and sugar-based.

By application, market is classified into flexible fuel vehicles, conventional fuel vehicles and other applications.

On basis of end-user, market is divided into alcoholic beverages, automotives, chemical feedstock, pharmaceuticals and other end users.

Key Topics Covered







1 Market Outline



1.1 Research Methodology



1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources



1.2 Market Trends



1.3 Regulatory Factors



1.4 Product Analysis



1.5 Application Analysis



1.6 End User Analysis



1.7 Strategic Benchmarking



1.8 Opportunity Analysis







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Demand of cost-effective technologies in emerging countries



3.1.2 Increasing greenhouse gas emissions and government support



3.1.3 Rising demand for process engineering for improving biotechnological production of ethanol



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



3.4.3 Threat of substitutes



3.4.4 Threat of new entrants



3.4.5 Competitive rivalry







4 Fuel Ethanol Market, By Type Of Feedstock



4.1 Biomass



4.1.1 Biomass Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.2 Food Waste



4.2.1 Food Waste Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.3 Starchy Grains



4.3.1 Starchy Grains Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.4 Fuel Crops(Algae)



4.4.1 Fuel Crops(Algae) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.5 Industrial Waste



4.5.1 Industrial Waste Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.6 Fossil Fuel



4.6.1 Fossil Fuel Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.7 Corn



4.7.1 Corn Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.8 Forest Waste



4.8.1 Forest Waste Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.9 Sugar Crops



4.9.1 Sugar Crops Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.10 Agricultural Waste



4.10.1 Agricultural Waste Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







5 Fuel Ethanol Market, By Product



5.1 Cellulosic



5.1.1 Cellulosic Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.2 Starch-based



5.2.1 Starch-based Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.3 Sugar-based



5.3.1 Sugar-based Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







6 Fuel Ethanol Market, By Application



6.1 Flexible Fuel Vehicles



6.1.1 Flexible Fuel Vehicles Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.2 Conventional Fuel Vehicles



6.2.1 Conventional Fuel Vehicles Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.3 Other Applications



6.3.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







7 Fuel Ethanol Market, By End-User



7.1 Alcoholic beverages



7.1.1 Alcoholic beverages Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.2 Automotives



7.2.1 Automotives Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.3 Chemical feedstock



7.3.1 Chemical feedstock Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.4 Pharmaceuticals



7.4.1 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.5 Other End Users



7.5.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







8 Fuel Ethanol Market, By Geography



8.1 North America



8.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.1.1.1 US



8.1.1.2 Canada



8.1.1.3 Mexico



8.2 Europe



8.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.2.1.1 France



8.2.1.2 Germany



8.2.1.3 Italy



8.2.1.4 Spain



8.2.1.5 UK



8.2.1.6 Rest of Europe



8.3 Asia Pacific



8.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.3.1.1 China



8.3.1.2 Japan



8.3.1.3 India



8.3.1.4 Australia



8.3.1.5 New Zealand



8.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific



8.4 Middle East



8.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia



8.4.1.2 UAE



8.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East



8.5 Latin America



8.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.5.1.1 Argentina



8.5.1.2 Brazil



8.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America



8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.6.1.1 South Africa



8.6.1.2 Others







9 Key Player Activities



9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



9.3 Product Launch & Expansions



9.4 Other Activities







10 Leading Companies



10.1 NewGen Technologies, Inc.



10.2 VeraSun Renewable Energy



10.3 Advanced Bioenergy LLC



10.4 Mascoma Corporation



10.5 Stake Technology



10.6 Panda Energy International



10.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company



10.8 Valero Energy Corporation



10.9 Razen S.A.



10.10 Green Plains Renewable, Inc.



10.11 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company



10.12 Wilmar International Ltd.



10.13 Cargill, Inc.



10.14 BlueFire Renewables, Inc.



10.15 Pacific Ethanol, Inc.



10.16 Flint Hills Resources LP



10.17 Jilin Fuel Ethanol Co., Ltd.



10.18 Pure Energy Inc



10.19 British Petroleum and DuPont



10.20 Aventine Renewable Energy







