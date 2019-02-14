Global Fuel Management System Market Forecast to 2023 - Opportunities in the Launch of Technologically Advanced Products & Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries in APAC

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fuel Management System Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Fuel Storage Monitoring, and Access Control & Fuel Dispensing), Industry (Transportation & Logistics, and Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fuel management system market is expected to be valued at USD 515.9 million in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 707.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for fuel management systems from the transportation and logistics industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for fuel management systems from APAC and launch of technologically advanced products by fuel management systems manufacturers worldwide are expected to considerably boost the growth of the market in the coming years.



In this report, the fuel management system market has been segmented by offering, application, industry, and geography. Among all offerings, hardware is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high costs of hardware components compared with software and services in the market.



Among the two major applications of fuel management systems, access control and fuel dispensing applications accounted for a larger share of the overall market. The ability of fuel management systems to reduce loss or misuse of fuel and eliminate chances of fueling errors is one of the major factors leading to the rise in demand for fuel management systems for these applications.



The fuel management system market for the mining and construction industry is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for fuel management systems for use in mining and construction activities in APAC is one of the key factors accelerating the growth of the market for this industry.



North America accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2017, and the market in this region is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. High adoption of fuel management systems in the US has led to the dominant position (in terms of share) of North America.



High initial investments involved in the procurement and installation of fuel management systems pose a major challenge for the players in the market.



Key companies operating in this market include Gilbarco Veeder-Root (US), Dover (US), Franklin Fueling Systems (US), PIUSI (Italy), Triscan Group (UK), HID Global (US), Multiforce Systems (US), Road Track (Mexico), Banlaw (Australia), and Fluid Management Technology (Australia).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Fuel Management System Market

4.2 Fuel Management System Market, By Application

4.3 Market in North America, By Country and Industry

4.4 Market, By Offering

4.5 Fuel Management System Market, By Country (2018)



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Reduction in Loss of Fuel

5.2.1.2 Improvement in Efficiency and Productivity

5.2.1.3 Reduction in Chances of Fueling Errors

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Launch of Technologically Advanced Products

5.2.2.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries in APAC

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Initial Investments

5.2.3.2 Interoperability With Existing Systems and Software

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Fuel Management System Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Automatic Tank Gauge Systems

6.2.2 Fuel Control Systems

6.2.3 Identification Devices

6.2.3.1 Tags

6.2.3.2 Keys

6.2.3.3 Other Identification Devices

6.3 Software

6.4 Services



7 Fuel Management System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fuel Storage Monitoring

7.3 Access Control and Fuel Dispensing



8 Fuel Management System Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mining and Construction

8.3 Military & Defense

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.5 Transportation and Logistics

8.6 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 Russia

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 South America

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Agreements and Contracts

10.3.3 Expansions and Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles



11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Gilbarco Veeder-Root

11.1.2 Dover

11.1.3 Franklin Fueling Systems

11.1.4 Piusi

11.1.5 Triscan Group

11.1.6 Hid Global

11.1.7 Multiforce Systems

11.1.8 Road Track

11.1.9 Banlaw

11.1.10 Fluid Management Technology

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Timeplan Fuel Solutions

11.2.2 Sentinel Fuel Products

11.2.3 Guduza System Technologies

11.2.4 Esi Total Fuel Management

11.2.5 Assetworks

11.2.6 Smartflow Technologies

11.2.7 World Fuel Services

11.2.8 Technotrade

11.2.9 Romteck

11.2.10 Newlea Fuel Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v5xvb4/global_fuel?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

