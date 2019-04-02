Global Fullerene Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.44 % during 2018 - 2023

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Fullerene Market By Type (SWCNT, MWCNT, Bucky Balls and Nano Rods),By Application (Plastics and Composites, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy, Batteries and Capacitors and Health and Personal Care), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and ROW) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, U.K, France, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea and Brazil).



According to Azoth Analytics research report "Global Fullerene Market – Analysis By Type (SWCNT, MWCNT, Bucky Balls, Nano Rods), Application (Plastics and Composites, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy, Battery and Capacitor, Health and Personal Care), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, EMEA, ROW, By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, U.K, France, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil)", the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.44 % during 2018 – 2023.



The segment of MWCNT witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising consumption of Fullerene by end user industries especially by energy and energy storage industry. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the global fullerene market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include growing application of Fullerene in Solar Photovoltaics. Surging economy, net disposable income coupled with growing awareness regarding fullerene based products is further expected to support market growth.



The report titled "Global Fullerene Market – Analysis By Type (SWCNT, MWCNT, Bucky Balls, Nano Rods), Application (Plastics and Composites, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy, Battery and Capacitor, Health and Personal Care), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, EMEA, ROW, By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, U.K, France, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Fullerene Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global fullerene market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Fullerene Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Fullerene Market – Size and Growth

• By Type - SWCNT, MWCNT, Bucky Balls and Nano Rods

• By Application - Plastics and Composites, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy, Batteries and Capacitors and Health and Personal Care



Regional Markets – North America, Asia Pacific, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), ROW (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis - U.S, Canada, Mexico, U.K, France, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Nano-C, Mitsubishi Corporation, Materials Technologies Research Ltd. (MTR), Io-Li-Tec GmbH, Bucky USA, NanoMaterials Ltd., SES Research, MER Corporation, American Dye Source, Inc., Frontier Carbon Corporation



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



