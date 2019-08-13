Global Fumed (Pyrogenic) Silica Market 2019-2025: Focus on Synthetic Rubber, Electrical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Plastics & Resins, Food & Beverages, Paints Coatings & Inks, Adhesives & Sealants

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fumed (Pyrogenic) Silica - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driven by the growth in the adhesives and sealants demand, the global market for fumed silica in adhesives & sealants is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6% in terms of volume during 2019 to 2025, to reach a projected 54 thousand metric tons by 2025.

A major driving force for fumed silicas globally is their growing demand in adhesives & sealants and paints/coatings & inks applications. Fumed silica offers a variety of benefits for adhesives and sealants. Fumed silica brings unique performance benefits such as anti-settling, thickening and sag resistance; scratch and abrasion resistance; free-flow and anti-caking; corrosion resistance; enhanced absorbency; and reinforcement.



Research Findings & Coverage

The global market for Fumed (Pyrogenic) Silica is explored in this study with respect to major applications

The study exclusively analyzes the market size of Fumed Silica in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Demand growth from Adhesives & Sealants leads global fumed silica market

Increasing activity in manufacturing worldwide and combined with the fastest growth in coatings in Asian markets drives the market for fumed silica

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 31

The industry guide includes the contact details for 50 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key applications of Fumed Silica including:

Synthetic Rubber

Electrical & Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Plastics & Resins

Food & Beverages

Paints, Coatings & Inks

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Fumed Silica market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of volume in Metric Tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025



Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Market Trends and Drivers

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Specialty Silicas or Synthetic Amorphous Silicas

1.1.1.1 Physical and Chemical Properties of Specialty Silicas

1.1.1.2 Purity

1.1.1.3 Particle size

1.1.2 Manufacturing Processes for Specialty Silicas

1.1.2.1 Thermal Process

1.1.2.2 Wet Process

1.1.3 Fumed Silica (or Pyrogenic Silica)

1.1.3.1 Applications

1.1.3.1.1 Synthetic Rubber

1.1.3.1.2 Electric & Electronics

1.1.3.1.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.1.3.1.4 Plastics & Resins

1.1.3.1.5 Chemicals

1.1.3.1.6 Food & Beverages

1.1.3.1.7 Paints, Coatings & Inks

1.1.3.1.8 Adhesives & Sealants

1.1.3.1.9 Other Applications



2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Cabot Corporation ( United States )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Henan Xunyu Chemical Co., Ltd ( China ).

). Heraeus Quarzglas GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) OCI Company Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Tokuyama Corporation ( Japan )

) Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

) Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co., Ltd ( China ).

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Indian based Bee Chems Introduces High Grade Fumed Silica

Evonik Commenced Production of Fumed Silica at New Plant in Antwerp , Germany

, Wacker Launches Highly Hydrophobic Pyrogenic Silica for Industrial Adhesives

Evonik Innovates Novel Process to Produce Easy-To-Disperse Versions of Fumed Silicas

Expansion of Evonik's Capacities for Fumed Silica in Rheinfelden Facility

Evonik Forms Fumed Silica Joint Venture Evonik Wynca (Zhenjiang) Silicon Material Co., Ltd. with Wynca in China

Plans to Broaden Wacker's Manufacturing and R&D Capacities in China

Cabot Corporation Breaks Ground on New Fumed Silica Facility in Carrollton, Kentucky

Broadening of Evonik's Fumed Silica Production Capacities in Antwerp

Cabot Corporation to Build New Fumed Silica Production Facility in Wuhai, China

Wacker's Four Specialty Grades of HDK Pyrogenic Silica Exhibited at ECS 2017 in Germany

in Structure Modified Hydrophilic Fumed Silica Enhances the Anti-Fouling Performance in Cuprous Oxide-based Coatings

Wacker Plans to Construct New Pyrogenic Silica Production Plant in Charleston, Tennessee

Wacker to Broaden Hydrophobic Silica Specialties Plant at its Burghausen Site

Inauguration of Evonik's New Plant for Surface Modified AEROSIL in Yokkaichi, Japan

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Fumed Silica Market Overview by Application

4.1.1 Fumed Silica Application Market Overview by Global Region

4.1.1.1 Synthetic Rubber

4.1.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.1.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

4.1.1.4 Plastics & Resins

4.1.1.5 Food & Beverages

4.1.1.6 Paints, Coatings & Inks

4.1.1.7 Adhesives & Sealants

4.1.1.8 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Fumed Silica Market Overview by Geographic Region



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



5. NORTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

Applied Material Solutions, Inc. ( United States )

) Cabot Corporation ( United States )

) Evonik Corporation ( United States )

) Gelest, Inc. ( United States )

) Wacker Polysilicon North America, LLC ( United States )



6. EUROPE



Major Market Players

Cabot Carbon Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Cabot GmbH ( Germany )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Heraeus Quarzglas GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Kemitura A/S ( Denmark )

) Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

7. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Players

Bee Chems ( India )

) Cabot Bluestar Chemical ( Jiangxi ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Co., Ltd. ( ) Cabot Sanmar Ltd. ( India )

) Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co., Ltd. ( China )

) China Silicon Corporation Ltd. ( China )

) China-Henan Huamei Industrial Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Dongyue Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Henan Xunyu Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Iota Silicone Oil ( Anhui ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Co., Ltd. ( ) Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Nippon Aerosil Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) OCI Company Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Power Chemical Corporation Ltd. (SiSiB Silicones) ( China )

) Tokuyama Corporation ( Japan )

) Wacker Chemicals (Zhangjiagang) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Yichang CSG Polysilicon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Fushite Group Co., Ltd ( China )

) Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co., Ltd. ( China )

8. SOUTH AMERICA



9. REST OF WORLD



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmcon1





