Global Functional Drinks Market 2010-2018 2018-2019 with Focus on Leading Markets - US., Canada, Mexico & U.K.

The "Functional Drinks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks), By Region (US., Canada, Mexico, U.K.), And Segment Forecasts, 2010 - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global functional drinks market size is expected to reach USD 93.68 billion by 2019., progressing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Globally, the market for functional drinks is treading along a healthy growth track. It is particularly true in countries such as the U.K., U.S., and China. Despite functional drinks being more expensive than conventional substitutes (such as carbonated drinks), the market is expected to post noteworthy growth during the forecast period.

The global functional drinks market reached a valuation of USD 69.68 billion in 2014. As health awareness becomes an increasingly important issue in many countries, consumers may shift from sugary soft drinks to healthier alternatives in the functional drinks segment, boosting market growth.

In U.S., large chain stores such as Walmart have strong presence. These stores offer consumers a more extensive choice of products at lower prices than smaller competitor supermarkets. Influx of new flavors and products is also working in favor of the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global functional drinks market is fragmented in nature, with the top four players holding 55.2% of the total market

The U.S. functional drinks market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising penetration of functional drinks in the U.S.

Energy drinks formed the largest segment in the global functional drinks market, accounting for 55.8% of the total value in 2014

Key participants include The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, PepsiCo, Red Bull GmbH, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Suntory Group, Danone SA, and Nestle.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation &Scope

3.2 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.2.1 Bargaining power of buyer

3.2.2 Bargaining power of supplier

3.2.3 Threat of new entrants

3.2.4 Threat of substitutes

3.2.5 Degree of rivalry



Chapter 4 Functional Drinks: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Functional drinks market by type



Chapter 5 Functional Drinks: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Functional drinks market by geography

5.2 U.S.

5.3 Canada

5.4 Mexico

5.5 U.K.



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



The Coca-Cola Company

Monster Beverage Corporation

PepsiCo

Red Bull GmbH

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Suntory Group

Danone SA

Nestle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/56f4wm/globalfunctional?w=5

