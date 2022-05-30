Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Report 2022-2026: Demographic and Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Functional Food Ingredients Market

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Food Ingredients - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market to Reach $118.4 Billion by 2026

The global market for Functional Food Ingredients estimated at US$75.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$118.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is being driven by growing consumer consciousness about their health and wellness, and the awareness that safe fortified foods could contribute to an enjoyable and healthy life. In addition, rising incidences of many chronic diseases including high blood pressure and diabetes are driving demand for functional food ingredients, which could help prevent these diseases.

Other factors spurring growth include growing numbers of gym goers and fitness centers; changes in the regulations for the food & beverage sector; increasing consumer demand for wholesome and clean-label food & beverage products with high nutritional content; and product innovations, developments, new investments, and new product launches by many companies.



Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach US$77.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Functional Food Ingredients market.

There is growing demand for natural carotenoids such as lycopene and beta-carotene in their pure form, and these could replace synthetic carotenoids, particularly in the production of dietary supplements, because of their high quality and effectiveness.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2026

The Functional Food Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.93% share in the global market.

China, the world second`s largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe dominate global market share, driven by increasing health concerns and complications such as diabetes, obesity, and digestive disorders in these regions.

Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is due to the growing population and increasing disposable income of consumers. Moreover, strong government policies supporting the agricultural trade related to functional foods is attracting investments from market players, creating a wide scope for development of the industry in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

Rising Interest in Functional Foods Drives Functional Food Ingredients Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Functional Food Ingredients

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Robust Growth in Functional Foods & Drinks to Bolster Demand for Functional Food Ingredients

Probiotics and Prebiotics to Boost Market Prospects

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Market Growth

Competition

Regional and Cultural Customization: Important for Success in the Emerging Markets

Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 73 Featured)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Amway Corporation

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Arla Foods

Ashland Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc.

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

DMH Ingredients, Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Royal Avebe U.A .

. Tate & Lyle plc

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic Drives Focus onto Functional Foods, Driving Demand for Ingredients

Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label

Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Spending on Functional Foods & Boosts Demand for Ingredients

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods & Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand

Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Ingredients Market

Plants in Convenient Formats

Plant Milk for Digestive Wellness

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Role of Probiotics in Management of COVID-19 and Other Diseases

Prebiotics: An Important Ingredient Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity

Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities in the Post-COVID-19 World

Growing Role of Prebiotic Ingredients in Functional Foods

Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients

Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients

Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers

Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health

More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth

Antioxidants Gain Importance in Functional Beverages

Soy-based Functional Ingredients Become Mainstream

Carotenoids Find Growing Use in Functional Foods & Beverages

Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health and Functional Foods

Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients

Alternative Sources of Omega-3

Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals & Supplements Creates a Strong Foundation for the Growth of Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin Finds Role in COVID-19 Management

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Rice Protein Emerges as a Latest Functional Ingredient

Dietary Fat Emerges as a New Ingredient for Functional Food & Drinks

High Demand for Functional Ingredients in Snack Foods

Rising Consumer Interest in Fruit-based Functional Ingredients

Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Functional Foods

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Mood Enhancers Gain Momentum

Innovations Drive Market Expansion

Nanotechnology Evolves as a Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability

Demographic and Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Functional Food Ingredients Market

Ballooning Global Population

Millennials Focus on Health & Wellness

Focus of Young Working Women on Healthy Living

Urbanization Trend

Complexities and Challenges: Integration and Adulteration of Functional Food Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

for 2022 (E) Market Overview

COVID-19 Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet, Driving Opportunities for Functional Food Ingredients Market

Rising Consumption of Functional Foods & Beverages Boosts Market

Healthy Functional Beverages Find Favor Among Consumers

Demand for Products Promoting Gut and Digestive Health to Fuel Ingredients Market

United States : A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics

: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics Inulin: A Major Prebiotics Ingredients

Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health

Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns

CANADA

Canada : A Key Supplier for Functional Ingredients and Foods

: A Key Supplier for Functional Ingredients and Foods Healthy Growth of Functional Foods Market to Propel Demand

Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health Products Drive Market Demand for Prebiotics

EUROPE

Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

for 2022 (E) Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Boosts Growth Prospects

Changing Demographics Propel Market Growth

European Population By Age Group: Percentage Share Breakdown of Age Groups for 2020 & 2040

Health Benefits Drive Adoption of Prebiotic Ingredients

Major Products in Prebiotics Market

ASIA-PACIFIC

Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

for 2022 (E) Asia-Pacific : A Promising Market for Functional Foods & Beverages

: A Promising Market for Functional Foods & Beverages Health and Wellness Trend Drives Strong Market Demand for Prebiotics

IV. COMPETITION

