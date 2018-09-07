Global Functional Printing Market 2017-2018 & 2023 - Market is Estimated to Reach $18 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Functional Printing Market - by Material, Technology, Coating, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Functional Printing Market was worth 7.57 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 18.08 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 15.62% between 2017 and 2023.

Functional Printing is a process based on silicon for forwarding functionality in 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional components. It is used to print on different types of substrates, including paper and glass using inks.

North America is expected to dominate Global Functional Printing Market due to increasing demand for near field communication in this region. It is followed by Asia Pacific region and Europe with next largest market shares.







The increasing demand for new low cost electronics and the rising demand for mitigating operational and production cost are the factors which drives the growth of Global Functional Printing Market.







Industry Structure and Updates







In November 2017 Optomec launched a new 3 Dimensional printing technology production at a conference in United States, Printed Electronics.







Key Topics Covered:







1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Overview







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Functional Printing Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Material



5.1. Substrate



5.1.1. Glass



5.1.2. Polyethylene Naphthalene



5.1.3. Plastic



5.1.4. Gallium Nitride



5.1.5. Paper



5.1.6. Polyethylene Terephthalate



5.1.7. Silicon Carbide



5.2. Ink



5.2.1. Dielectric inks



5.2.2. Condustive Copper



5.2.3. Silver Inks



5.2.4. Grapheme Inks







6. Global Functional Printing Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Technology



6.1. Screen Printing



6.2. Flexography Printing



6.3. Gravure Printing



6.4. Micro-Contact Printing



6.5. Offset Printing



6.6. Inkjet Printing







7. Global Functional Printing Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Coating



7.1. Conformal Coating



7.2. Conductive Coating







8. Global Functional Printing Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application



8.1. Light Crytal Display



8.2. Radio Frequency Identification Chips



8.3. Sensors



8.4. Photovaltaic



8.5. Organic Light Emitting Diode



8.6. Lighting



8.7. Batteries



8.8. Displays



8.9. Others







9. Global Functional Printing Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region







10. Company Market Share Analysis







11. Company Profiles





Avery Dennison Corporation

Blue Spark Technologies

BASF SE

Mark Andy , Inc.

, Inc. Xennia Technology

Novaled AG

Xaar PLC

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated

E Ink Holdings, Inc

Duratech Industries Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Esma

Enfucell Oy

Optomec Inc

Trident Industrial Inkjet

GSI technologies

DuPont

Haiku

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j6bxdn/global_functional?w=5

