Global Furniture Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2025 | Technavio
Apr 26, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The furniture market is poised to grow by $ 134.70 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the furniture market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction.
The furniture market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of strategic alliances and partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the furniture market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The furniture market covers the following areas:
Furniture Market Sizing
Furniture Market Forecast
Furniture Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Berco Designs
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Kimball International Inc.
- Okamura Corp.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
- Education Market in UAE by Ownership and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The education market size in UAE has the potential to grow by USD 97.12 thousand during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%. Get FREE sample report in minutes
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Consumer discretionary industry
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Berco Designs
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Kimball International Inc.
- Okamura Corp.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link:https://www.technavio.com/report/furniture-market-size-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article